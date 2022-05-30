FriendlyELEC has been selling a line of single-board computers under the NanoPi brand name for years, with some models designed to let you build your own network-attached storage device, some designed for use as headless computer or routers, and others just designed to be dirt cheap.

The company’s latest is the NanoPi R5S, a little computer board with a Rockchip RK3568 processor, three high-speed Ethernet ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port for video output (something you don’t always find on NanoPi boards). First unveiled earlier this month, the NanoPi R5S is now available for $59 and up.

The starting price is for just the board, but you can also spend $75 to pick up a bundle that includes the NanoPi R5S and a metal enclosure.

Here are some of the board’s key specs:

Rockchip RK3566 processor 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz Mali-G52 graphics 4K/60Hz VP9 video decode and 1080p/60Hz H.264/H.265 encode 0.8 TOPs Neural Processing Unit

2GB LPDDR4X memory

8GB eMMC storage

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports

1 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

2 x USB 3.0 ports

USB-C port (for power)

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

M.2 2280 socket for optional SSD

microSD card reader

16-pin header

According to FrendlyELEC’s spec sheet, there may also be a model with 4GB of RAM at some point, but there doesn’t seem to be an option to purchase that configuration of the board yet.

While the board doesn’t have any built-in support for WiFi or Bluetooth, the company provides a list of supported USB WiFi adapters on the product page.

FriendlyELEC says the board supports operating systems including the OpenWrt-based FriendlyWrt and the Ubuntu-based FriendlyCore Focal Lite. Support for Ubuntu 22.04 desktop and Android 12 is also in the works.

The board measures 90 x 62mm (3.54″ x 2.44″), making it just a tiny bit large than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but with a set of I/O options that makes it much more appropriate for use as a router, firewall, or NAS.

The combined weight of a NanoPi R5S and metal enclosure is 260 grams, or about 9.2 ounces.

This article was first published May 12, 2022 and most recently updated May 30, 2022.

via CNX Software