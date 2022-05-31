The MINISFORUM Venus UM560 is a compact desktop computer that measures about 5″ x 5″ x 1.8″ and support sup to 64GB of RAM, dual storage devices, and up to four 4K displays.

Powered by a 15-watt AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, it combines the processing power of a mid-range laptop with the versatility of a small desktop (there are plenty of ports and it’s easy to upgrade the memory and storage. MINISFORUM is selling the UM560 for $359 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system. Prices for models that come with RAM and storage range from $439 for an 8GB/256GB configuration to $569 for a 32GB/512GB model… although those are promotional prices, so expect them to go up a bit in the coming months.

At the heart of the little computer is AMD’s Ryzen 5 5625U “Barcelo” chip, which features 6 Zen 3 CPU cores, 12 threads, and support for speeds up to 4.3 GHz. The chip also features 1.8 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics.

Open up the computer and you’ll find two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for a PCie SSD, and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD. There’s also a fan for active cooling. Ports include:

3 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

MINISFORUM says you can connect up to four 4K displays at 60 Hz by using both HDMI ports and the two from USB Type-C ports (which both support USB-C DisplayPort Alt mode). The USB-C port on the back of the computer is the computer’s power input, and the system comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.