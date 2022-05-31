It’s been more than a year and a half since Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Go as an affordable alternative to most of the company’s laptops. Combining some premium design elements with entry-level specs, the Surface Laptop Go sells for $550 and up. But its specs are starting to look rather dated.

So it’s not surprising to learn that a Surface Laptop Go 2 is on the way. And it does indeed look like it will bring a spec bump. But maybe not as large of one as you may have been hoping for.

Last month Windows Central reported Microsoft’s 2nd-gen Surface Laptop Go would swap out its 10th-gen Intel Core processor for an 11th-gen chip. Now The Verge has spotted a retail listing in South Korea (that appears to have been removed) which appears to confirm that information.

At least one version of the the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It’s also said to have an HD camera with “improved” performance, although it’s unclear if that comes new hardware or updated software.

Most features for the upcoming Surface Go 2 appear to be identical to the original model though, including a 12.4 inch, 1536 x 1024 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, one USB Type-A port and one USB Type-C port, a headset jack, and a Surface Connect port.

Entry-level configurations will have as little as 4GB of RAM, but there’s a chance that Microsoft will double the amount of storage in the base model from 64GB to 128GB.

There’s no word on when the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available, or if it will be priced competitively enough for customers to opt for Microsoft’s entry-level laptop with a mid-tier processor from 2022 rather than a newer chip. I’ve seen reports that the new model will have the same $550 starting price as the original, but other reports indicate the new model could start at $650.