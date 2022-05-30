The GPD XP is an Android-powered handheld gaming device featuring a 6.8 inch touchscreen display surrounded by came controllers – but the controller on the right side is modular, allowing you to swap out controls depending on the type of game you’re playing.

When the GPD XP first launched last year, it was powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, but now a new GPD XP Plus is up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It has a higher-performance processor, speedier storage, and improved WiFi speeds.

First announced in March, the GPD XP Plus is available in two configurations: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for $339 during crowdfunding or 6GB/256GB for $374. Crowdfunding runs through the end of July and the handheld game console is expected to begin shipping in August, 2022.

The new model features the same the physical design as its predecessor, but it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which should bring boosts in CPU and graphics performance.

Storage has been upgraded from UFS 2.1 to UFS 3.1, and wireless capabilities have been upgraded from WiFi 5 to WiFi 6. GPD says memory speed is also now 4266 MHz, and the new model supports 30W fast charging (up from 20W).

The new model also has a USB Type-C port that supports video out at up to 4K resolutions at 60 Hz or 1080p at up to 168 Hz if you want to hook the handheld up to an external display.

While the company hasn’t confirmed other specs, it’s likely that other features like the screen, camera, buttons, speakers, and sensors remain unchanged, so I’ve only highlighted the specs we know are different in the comparison table below:

GPD XP Plus GPD XP Display 6.81 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

388 ppi

60 Hz

84% NTSC color gamut

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.81 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

388 ppi

60 Hz

84% NTSC color gamut

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200

1 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 3 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU MediaTek Helio G95

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU @ 900 MHz RAM 6GB LPDDR4x-4266 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

microSD card slot (up to 2TB) 128GB UFS 2.1

microSD card slot (up to 2TB) Battery & Charging 7,000 mAh

30W USB-C support (30W included) 7,000 mAh

20W USB-C Connectivity WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

(dual-SIM)

2G: GSM B3/8

3G: WCDMA B1

4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41

4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28

GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

(dual-SIM)

2G: GSM B3/8

3G: WCDMA B1

4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41

4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28

GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS Sensors Gravity

Gyroscope

Compass Gravity

Gyroscope

Compass Ports USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.2 4K/60Hz, 2K/120Hz, 1080p/168 Hz support)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x SIM card slot 1 x USB-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x SIM card slot Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Left Controller Analog stick

D-Pad

Back, Home, Return buttons

2 x Shoulder buttons Analog stick

D-Pad

Back, Home, Return buttons

2 x Shoulder buttons Right Controller 3 Controller module options: Xbox Controller Module

FPS Controller Module

MOBA Controller Module 3 Controller module options: Xbox Controller Module

FPS Controller Module

MOBA Controller Module Camera 5MP front-facing 5MP front-facing Cooling Active fan Active fan Dimensions 233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)

216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)

205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller) 233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)

216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)

205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller) Weight 370 grams (Xbox controller)

350 grams (FPS controller

330 grams (MOBA controller) 370 grams (Xbox controller)

350 grams (FPS controller

330 grams (MOBA controller) OS Android 11

GPD Metro UI Android 11

GPD Metro UI Price 6GB/128GB for $339 (during crowdfunding)

6GB/256GB for $374 (during crowdfunding) Around $341

GPD says the company considered using Qualcomm’s recently-announced Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, which is designed specifically for mobile gaming devices, but ultimately determined it wasn’t a good fit due to “known restrictions policy and high price.”

This article was originally published March 26, 2022 and most recently updated May 30, 2022.