Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an 11 inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, an included S-Pen, and a list price that starts at $700.

Right now Samsung is running a sale that will let you pick one up for as little as $630. But Dell is going a bit further and dropping the price of an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 to $550.

Meanwhile if you’re willing to sacrifice some performance, memory, and screen resolution, Lenovo is running a deal that lets you pick up an 11 inch Lenovo Tab P11 plus a keyboard and active pen for $260, or less than half the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 without a keyboard accessory.

