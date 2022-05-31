Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an 11 inch tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, an included S-Pen, and a list price that starts at $700.
Right now Samsung is running a sale that will let you pick one up for as little as $630. But Dell is going a bit further and dropping the price of an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 to $550.
Meanwhile if you’re willing to sacrifice some performance, memory, and screen resolution, Lenovo is running a deal that lets you pick up an 11 inch Lenovo Tab P11 plus a keyboard and active pen for $260, or less than half the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 without a keyboard accessory.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs & tablets
- Beelink U59 mini PC w/Celeron N5095/8GB/256GB for $220 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $279 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab P11 Android tablet w/SD662/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $260 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 w/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ 8GB/128GB for $550 – Dell
Audio
- JBL portable Bluetooth speakers for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $260 – Woot
Networking
- Linksys Atlas Pro AX5300 WiFi 6 dual-band mesh wireless router 3-pack for $300 – Best Buy
- Eero 6 WiFi dual-band mesh WiFi 6 router 3-pack (1 router + 2 extenders) for $159 – Amazon
- Eero 6 WiFi dual-band mesh WiFi 6 router 2-pack (1 router + 1 extenders) for $111 – Amazon