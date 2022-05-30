Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon and Roku are both offering deals on media streamers, which means you can pick up a 4K-ready Roku device for as little as $29, or an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (or 4K Max with WiFi 6, a faster processor, and more RAM for $45).

Meanwhile today is the final day of eBay’s Memorial Day sale and Amazon is running a sale on UGREEN PC & mobile accessories including chargers, Bluetooth adapters, USB hubs, hard drive enclosures, and more.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

Laptops

PC & mobile accessories

Audio and video accessories

Other