Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon and Roku are both offering deals on media streamers, which means you can pick up a 4K-ready Roku device for as little as $29, or an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (or 4K Max with WiFi 6, a faster processor, and more RAM for $45).
Meanwhile today is the final day of eBay’s Memorial Day sale and Amazon is running a sale on UGREEN PC & mobile accessories including chargers, Bluetooth adapters, USB hubs, hard drive enclosures, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Roku Express (1080p) for $24 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $139 – Lenovo
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/256GB for $530 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $931 – Dell
PC & mobile accessories
- Select UGREEN PC & mobile accessories for up to 38% off – Amazon
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $9 – Newegg
- Logitech MX Master wireless mouse for $50 – Lenovo
Audio and video accessories
- JBL Under Armour Project Rock wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Beats Studio wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 – Best Buy
- Select Anker Nebula projectors for up to 26% off – Amazon
- Save 15% store-wide – Mpow (coupon: May15)
Other
- Save 15% off select orders of $25 or more (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: MEMDAY15OFF)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet w/64GB for $290 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet w/256GB for $400 – Amazon (price in cart)