The AYN Loki is one of the most affordable Windows-ready handheld gaming PCs to date. It’s expected to sell for $299 and up when it goes up for pre-order on June 1st starting at 9:00PM Eastern Time (or 9:00AM on June 2nd in Beijing). While that price is only for a model with entry-level specs, you should be able to play less demanding games and retro titles.
If you need more horsepower, AYN is making a range of different Loki handhelds including models with higher-performance processors, additional memory and storage, and bigger batteries. But all models share some features including the display, ports, and built-in game controllers. Here’s a breakdown of all the different versions of the AYN Loki set to launch soon.
Every member of the AYN Loki family features a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display. Each has 3.5mm headset jacks, a USB-C port with support for video output, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.
They also all feature RGB lights under the analog sticks, along the sides, and on the back of the handheld, allowing you to customize the look of the mobile gaming PC. And they all feature user-upgradeable storage (assuming you can find an M.2 2230 SSD at a reasonable price).
But AYN is dividing the family into four segments. The AYN Loki Mini and Mini Pro are the cheapest models, with either Intel Celeron or Pentium chips based on 12th-gen Alder Lake-U architecture or AMD’s new Mendocino processors which are budget chips that pair Zen 2 CPU cores with a RDNA 2 graphics (although these are low-cost chips, and we’re expecting as few as 2 GPU cores).
The key differences between the Mini and Mini Pro are that the Pro version has a slightly better Intel processor option and a bigger battery, which also means it’s a bit thicker and heavier.
The mid-range AYN Loki steps up to an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor featuring Radeon 660M graphics with 6 GPU cores. We’re expecting prices for models with this chip to range from $499 for a version with a 64GB SSD to $699 for a 512GB model.
And then there’s the top-of-the-line AYN Loki Pro, which has a Ryzen 7 6800U processor with Radeon 680M graphics featuring 12 GPU cores, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage. With a $799 price tag, it’s the most expensive of the bunch, but offers compute power than a Steam Deck while costing about $150 more than that Linux-powered computer.
That makes the entire lineup look pretty competitive with other handheld gaming PCs with x86 chips from GPD, ONEXPLAYER, and AYA… although AYA is also making a play for the budget handheld space with its upcoming AYA Neo Air Plus, which is expected to have an AMD Mendocino processor and a $289 starting price.
Here’s an overview of the specs for all four models:
|Loki Mini
|Loki Mini Pro
|Loki
|Loki Max
|Display
|6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
Intel Celeron 7300 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 5 threads)
or
AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)
Intel Pentium 8500 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads)
or
AMD Mendocino (Zen 2)
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
Zen 3+ architecture
6 cores / 12 threads
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
Zen 3+ architecture
8 cores / 16 threads
|Graphics
12th-gen Intel UHD @ 800 MHz w/48 eu
or
AMD RDNA 2
|AMD Radeon 660M
6 GPU compute cores
|AMD Radeon 680M
12 GPU compute cores
|RAM
8GB
LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel)
LPDDR5-6400 (AMD)
|8GB / 16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
|16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
|Storage
|128GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD
microSD card reader
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
|512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|26.5 Wh
|40.5 Wh
|46.2 Wh
|Ports
|USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|USB 4
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|Controllers
|Full controller w/Xbox-style layout
Hall Sensor Analog Triggers
Gyroscope
Rumble support
|Size & weight
|15mm thick
362 grams
|20mm thick
?
|?
?
|?
?
|Colors
|transparent black, white
|black, white
|black, white
|black, white
|Price
|$299
|?
|$499 – $699
|$799
While AYN is a relative newcomer to the PC space, the company has already launched one fairly well-received product that shares some DNA with the upcoming Loki handheld.
The AYN Odin is a handheld game console with an ARM-based processor and Android-based software. It went up for pre-order last year through a crowdfunding campaign, and while the company hasn’t managed to ship all pre-orders yet, AYN has been pretty good about providing status updates and even maintains a shipping dashboard that backers can use to get a sense of when their units will ship.
AYN also says that folks who backed the AYN Odin campaign will be able to get discounts off the retail prices of the new AYN Loki devices once pre-orders open.
I’ll reserve the 6600U Loki when they or someone actually shows it running things. Maybe even stuff it into a jacket pocket.
Maybe they’ll send one to Linus Tech Tips. Linus had small hands and pockets. 😀
AYN have delivered a device so this isn’t as risky as some other crowdfunding campaigns but they still haven’t delivered all of the Odin SKUs so I’d be wary of exactly which model I’d order if you want one in a reasonable time frame. You could wind up like the people who ordered an Odin Lite who are still waiting 6 months later.
Hopefully the Odin Lite equivalent is the Mendocino Loki Mini since it seems hardly anyone wants it, haha.
Is Linux support real or is it like GPD where it has a bunch of problems?
Wondering about this too. I want to see some real info with confirmation of what was tested to reliably work. Or at least confirm they have a Linux dev team.
It’d be cool if this does have good Linux support. The GPD devices are definitely problematic with Linux.
Even better if they’re partnering with Valve for official SteamOS integration with working TDP, FPS and even display refresh rate control.
Can you get the 6600U Loki with 16 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD? I’d rather cheap out on the SSD and get a larger one later when 1 – 2 TB drives are more readily available.
How bad is the Medocino? How about the Celeron one? Better than my current 8100Y Win 2?
I want at least a perf upgrade if I’m going to drop my keyboard wish that GPD doesn’t want to fulfill.
I really want to see real world Mendocino tests. Too bad chips are only available in Q4 and who knows when any PC will be available for testing. Too many people talking out of they behind. If they’re right, I bet it was just luck and not based on actual knowledge.
Could still be a good value and not just for models to say you have the cheapest handheld in marketing material.
I’m hearing the cheaper models (not sure which) you pay up front while the higher end ones are reservation. I wonder why the difference.
Are they refundable? Any refund time limit?
How big is the 6600U Loki? Seems like it might be a nice balance across performance, price and maybe size (for those not a fan of the larger handhelds).
Unless there are more Mendocino SKUs or that 2 CU does magic, then I’ll replace my Win 2 with the Intel Mini Pro. Nice that a company is making realistically pocketable x86 handhelds.
The AIR was almost pocketable if it weren’t for those sticks.
Yeah, looks like it’s time for me to finally replace my Win 2. I really like the keyboard though.
How bad is this Mendocino that everyone’s so disappointed in? I wonder if there’s a market for a Mendocino Win 2 refresh or is that more of a lateral move where Win 2 holdouts won’t go for?
Are they all the same size except for thickness? I hear the Mini is the same size as the Odin and the Mini Pro is a bit thicker which seems jacket pocketable for me. Although if the 6600U is just thicker, then it may still fit in some of my jacket pockets.
Really wish they show photos/videos of real units in peoples hands plus physical dimensions.
They all seem to have 6″ screens so maybe. That’d be cool. I like the Mini Pro but for a little more thickness, I may opt for the 6600U mode. If it’s larger in all dimensions, then the Mini Pro it is.