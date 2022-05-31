The AYN Loki is one of the most affordable Windows-ready handheld gaming PCs to date. It’s expected to sell for $299 and up when it goes up for pre-order on June 1st starting at 9:00PM Eastern Time (or 9:00AM on June 2nd in Beijing). While that price is only for a model with entry-level specs, you should be able to play less demanding games and retro titles.

If you need more horsepower, AYN is making a range of different Loki handhelds including models with higher-performance processors, additional memory and storage, and bigger batteries. But all models share some features including the display, ports, and built-in game controllers. Here’s a breakdown of all the different versions of the AYN Loki set to launch soon.

Every member of the AYN Loki family features a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display. Each has 3.5mm headset jacks, a USB-C port with support for video output, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

They also all feature RGB lights under the analog sticks, along the sides, and on the back of the handheld, allowing you to customize the look of the mobile gaming PC. And they all feature user-upgradeable storage (assuming you can find an M.2 2230 SSD at a reasonable price).

But AYN is dividing the family into four segments. The AYN Loki Mini and Mini Pro are the cheapest models, with either Intel Celeron or Pentium chips based on 12th-gen Alder Lake-U architecture or AMD’s new Mendocino processors which are budget chips that pair Zen 2 CPU cores with a RDNA 2 graphics (although these are low-cost chips, and we’re expecting as few as 2 GPU cores).

The key differences between the Mini and Mini Pro are that the Pro version has a slightly better Intel processor option and a bigger battery, which also means it’s a bit thicker and heavier.

The mid-range AYN Loki steps up to an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor featuring Radeon 660M graphics with 6 GPU cores. We’re expecting prices for models with this chip to range from $499 for a version with a 64GB SSD to $699 for a 512GB model.

And then there’s the top-of-the-line AYN Loki Pro, which has a Ryzen 7 6800U processor with Radeon 680M graphics featuring 12 GPU cores, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage. With a $799 price tag, it’s the most expensive of the bunch, but offers compute power than a Steam Deck while costing about $150 more than that Linux-powered computer.

That makes the entire lineup look pretty competitive with other handheld gaming PCs with x86 chips from GPD, ONEXPLAYER, and AYA… although AYA is also making a play for the budget handheld space with its upcoming AYA Neo Air Plus, which is expected to have an AMD Mendocino processor and a $289 starting price.

Here’s an overview of the specs for all four models:

Loki Mini Loki Mini Pro Loki Loki Max Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD Processor Intel Celeron 7300 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 5 threads) or AMD Mendocino (Zen 2) Intel Pentium 8500 (Alder Lake U w/5 cores, 6 threads) or AMD Mendocino (Zen 2) AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

Zen 3+ architecture

6 cores / 12 threads AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Zen 3+ architecture

8 cores / 16 threads Graphics 12th-gen Intel UHD @ 800 MHz w/48 eu or AMD RDNA 2 AMD Radeon 660M

6 GPU compute cores AMD Radeon 680M

12 GPU compute cores RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-4266 (Intel) LPDDR5-6400 (AMD) 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz Storage 128GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSD card reader 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 26.5 Wh 40.5 Wh 46.2 Wh Ports USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Controllers Full controller w/Xbox-style layout

Hall Sensor Analog Triggers

Gyroscope

Rumble support Size & weight 15mm thick 362 grams 20mm thick ? ? ? ? ? Colors transparent black, white black, white black, white black, white Price $299 ? $499 – $699 $799

While AYN is a relative newcomer to the PC space, the company has already launched one fairly well-received product that shares some DNA with the upcoming Loki handheld.

The AYN Odin is a handheld game console with an ARM-based processor and Android-based software. It went up for pre-order last year through a crowdfunding campaign, and while the company hasn’t managed to ship all pre-orders yet, AYN has been pretty good about providing status updates and even maintains a shipping dashboard that backers can use to get a sense of when their units will ship.

AYN also says that folks who backed the AYN Odin campaign will be able to get discounts off the retail prices of the new AYN Loki devices once pre-orders open.