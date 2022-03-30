Black Shark is a subsidiary of Xiaomi that’s been selling gaming phones in the Chinese market and internationally for the past few years, and the company’s latest models come in three versions.

The Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS, and Black Shark Pro are set to go on sale in China April 2 with prices starting at around $425, $520, and $660, respectively.

Black Shark 5 Pro

All three phones have 6.67 inch AMOLED displays, LPDDR5 memory, triple rear cameras, and a set of features aimed at gamers, including dual vapor chambers to help keep the CPU from overheating during game sessions and  magnetic shoulder buttons.

The key differences are the processors, how much memory and storage are supported, and what kind of storage – the Black Shark 5 Pro and RS models combine UFS 3.1 storage and an NVMe SSD for faster read/write speeds.

Meanwhile, if the specs and design for the middle-tier Black Shark 5 RS look familiar, that’s because it appears very similar to the Black Shark 4 Pro which launched in China last year and got a global release just last month.

Here are some key specs for the Black Shark 5 family. Note that some details weren’t available at time of publication, so I’ve omitted some details (like th edisplay resolution for certain models).

Black Shark 5 ProBlack Shark 5 RSBlack Shark 5
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Display6.67 inch AMOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
10-bit
HDR10+
144 Hz refresh rate
720 touch sampling rate
2 ambient light sensors		6.67 inch AMOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
1300 nits peak brightness
10-bit
HDR10+
144 Hz refresh rate
720 touch sampling rate
2 ambient light sensors		6.67 inch AMOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
10-bit
HDR10+
144 Hz refresh rate
720 touch sampling rate
2 ambient light sensors
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5-6400Up to 12GB LPDDR5-6400Up to 12GB LPDDR5
Storage256GB UFS 3.1
256GB NVMe SSD		128GB UFS 3.1
128GB NVMe SSD		Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
Battery4,650 mAh4,500 mAh4,650 mAh
Charging120W (wired)120W (wired)120W (wired)
AudioStereo speakers
4 microphones		Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack		?
Cameras108MP (primary)
13MP (ultra wide-angle
5MP (telephoto/macro)
16MP (front)		64MP (primary)
13MP (ultra wide-angle)
5MP (telephoto/macro)
20MP (front)		64MP (primary)
13MP (ultra wide-angle)
2MP (telephoto/macro)
16MP (front)
Starting Price4,200 CNY (~$660)3,299 CNY (~$520)2,700 CNY (~$425)

via GSM Arena and Black Shark / Weibo

