After launching in China late last year, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X smartphones are going global… sort of. The phones will be available in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, but not the United States.

All three phones have 120 Hz displays, 50MP primary cameras, and at least 8GB of RAM, and prices start at the equivalent of $649 for the most affordable model in the Xiaomi 12 family.

One key difference between the Chinese and global versions of the phone though? In China customers can configure the Xiaomi 12 Pro with up to 512GB of storage, but in other markets it tops out at 256GB.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the global versions of Xiaomi’s new flagship phones:

Xiaomi 12X Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Pro Display 6.28 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

12-bit color depth

1100 nits brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.28 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

12-bit color depth

1100 nits brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.73 inches

3200 x 1440 pixels

AMOLED LTPO

120 Hz refresh rate

480 touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 color gam

Dolby Vision

HDR 10+

10-bit color depth

1500 nits brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 50MP Sony IMX766 primary

13MP ultra-wide

5MP telephoto / macro 50MP Sony IMX766 primary

13MP ultra-wide

5MP telephoto / macro 50MP Sony IMX707 primary

50MP ultra-wide

50MP telephoto Camera (front) 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,600 mAh Charging 67W (wired) 67W (wired)

50W (wireless)

10W (reverse wireless) 120W (wired)

50W (wireless)

10W (reverse wireless) Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Wireless 5G NR

NFC

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 5G NR

NFC

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 5G NR

NFC

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Audio Stereo speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)

Dolby Atmos support Stereo speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)

Dolby Atmos support Quad speakers (2 x woofers & 2 x tweeters)

Dolby Atmos support Dimensions 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16mm Weight 176 grams 180 grams 205 grams Starting price $649 $749 $999

via GSM Arena, Android Police, and xda-developers