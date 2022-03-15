After launching in China late last year, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X smartphones are going global… sort of. The phones will be available in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, but not the United States.

All three phones have 120 Hz displays, 50MP primary cameras, and at least 8GB of RAM, and prices start at the equivalent of $649 for the most affordable model in the Xiaomi 12 family.

One key difference between the Chinese and global versions of the phone though? In China customers can configure the Xiaomi 12 Pro with up to 512GB of storage, but in other markets it tops out at 256GB.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the global versions of Xiaomi’s new flagship phones:

Xiaomi 12XXiaomi 12Xiaomi 12 Pro
Display6.28 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
12-bit color depth
1100 nits brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus		6.28 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
12-bit color depth
1100 nits brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus		6.73 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels
AMOLED LTPO
120 Hz refresh rate
480 touch sampling rate
100% DCI-P3 color gam
Dolby Vision
HDR 10+
10-bit color depth
1500 nits brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory8GB LPDDR58GB or 12GB LPDDR58GB or 12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
Cameras (rear)50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
5MP telephoto / macro		50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
5MP telephoto / macro		50MP Sony IMX707 primary
50MP ultra-wide
50MP telephoto
Camera (front)32MP32MP32MP
Battery4,500 mAh4,500 mAh4,600 mAh
Charging67W (wired)67W (wired)
50W (wireless)
10W (reverse wireless)		120W (wired)
50W (wireless)
10W (reverse wireless)
PortsUSB Type-CUSB Type-CUSB Type-C
Wireless5G NR
NFC
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		5G NR
NFC
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		5G NR
NFC
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
AudioStereo speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)
Dolby Atmos support		Stereo speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)
Dolby Atmos support		Quad speakers (2 x woofers & 2 x tweeters)
Dolby Atmos support
Dimensions152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16mm
Weight176 grams180 grams205 grams
Starting price$649$749$999

via GSM Arena, Android Police, and xda-developers

