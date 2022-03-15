After launching in China late last year, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X smartphones are going global… sort of. The phones will be available in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, but not the United States.
All three phones have 120 Hz displays, 50MP primary cameras, and at least 8GB of RAM, and prices start at the equivalent of $649 for the most affordable model in the Xiaomi 12 family.
One key difference between the Chinese and global versions of the phone though? In China customers can configure the Xiaomi 12 Pro with up to 512GB of storage, but in other markets it tops out at 256GB.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the global versions of Xiaomi’s new flagship phones:
|Xiaomi 12X
|Xiaomi 12
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|Display
|6.28 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
12-bit color depth
1100 nits brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.28 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
12-bit color depth
1100 nits brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.73 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels
AMOLED LTPO
120 Hz refresh rate
480 touch sampling rate
100% DCI-P3 color gam
Dolby Vision
HDR 10+
10-bit color depth
1500 nits brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Memory
|8GB LPDDR5
|8GB or 12GB LPDDR5
|8GB or 12GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
|128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
|128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
5MP telephoto / macro
|50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
5MP telephoto / macro
|50MP Sony IMX707 primary
50MP ultra-wide
50MP telephoto
|Camera (front)
|32MP
|32MP
|32MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|4,600 mAh
|Charging
|67W (wired)
|67W (wired)
50W (wireless)
10W (reverse wireless)
|120W (wired)
50W (wireless)
10W (reverse wireless)
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|Wireless
|5G NR
NFC
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|5G NR
NFC
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|5G NR
NFC
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|Audio
|Stereo speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)
Dolby Atmos support
|Stereo speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)
Dolby Atmos support
|Quad speakers (2 x woofers & 2 x tweeters)
Dolby Atmos support
|Dimensions
|152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm
|152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16mm
|163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16mm
|Weight
|176 grams
|180 grams
|205 grams
|Starting price
|$649
|$749
|$999
via GSM Arena, Android Police, and xda-developers