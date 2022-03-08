The Topton M6 is a compact computer that’s about the size of a (thick) smartphone without a display. But it’s a full-fledged computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 10-watt, quad-core processor, support for up to 16GB of RAM, PCIe NVMe storage, and a decent set of ports for a computer small enough to slide into a pocket.

It’s also a familiar looking computer – the Topton M6 appears to be virtually identical to the Morefine M6 which launched last month.

There may be at least one reason to consider Topton’s model though: it’s available with a few more configuration options.

The Morefine M6 is available from AliExpress for $229 and up and comes with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB to 1TB of storage. It’s unclear what operating system it ships with, if any.

Topton’s M6, meanwhile, sells for $200 and up at AliExpress and comes with a choice for Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu, or no operating system at all. And that starting price is for a model with 8GB of RAM and no SSD, making it an interesting options for folks that want to supply their own storage and operating system.

Bear in mind that I wouldn’t expect much in the way of customer service or support for either model.

Both computers measure 150 x 80 x 19mm (6.1″ x 3.1″ x 075″) and weigh 195 grams (6.9 ounces). Both feature copper heat sinks and small fans inside the case for active cooling. Both feature LPDDR4-2933 memory and two M.2 slots (M.2 2280 with NVMe SSD support and M.2 2242 for SATA SSDs).

Other similarities include an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of ports along one side that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (full function)

1 x USB Type-C (power input)

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

Like the Morefine M6, the Topton model should be able to handle up to two 4K/60Hz displays thanks to the HDMI and USB Type-C ports.

via AndroidTVBox.eu