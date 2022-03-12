A new crop of mini-laptops with 7 inch displays and Intel Celeron J4125 processors are available from AliExpress with prices starting around $300.

For example, you can pick up a model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $308, or pay a bit more for a model with up to 1TB of storage.

The little computers are available from a number of different sellers with different names and different price points. But the basic features appear to be the same across the board. The mini-laptop has an aluminum body that measures 0.8 inches thick and weighs about 1.4 pounds, a 2MP webcam built into the side of the display, and a QWERTY keyboard for touch-typing with a TrackPoint-style pointing nub rather than a touchpad.

If the little computers look familiar, that’s because they appear to be identical (on the outside) to last year’s Topton L4 and a number of similar models released since last summer. But while those models were powered by a 2016 Intel Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake processor, the new versions have a more recent Celeron J4125 Gemini Lake Refresh chip, which was released in 2019 and which should bring a noticeable performance boost… keeping in mind that it’s still a low-cost, low-power chip designed for budget devices.

Unfortunately the processor appears to be the only thing that’s been upgraded. The display is still a low-res 1024 x 600 pixel touchscreen display. And while the marketing for the mini-laptop says that it supports pressure-sensitive pen input with up to 1024 or 2048 levels of sensitivity (depending on the seller and model), the computer ships with a capacitive pen, which makes me doubt that spec. Capacitive pens basically act like a fingertip, letting you write or draw on the screen, but without any pressure sensitivity.

Other features include 8GB of RAM, an M.2 slot populated by a 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

The laptops are powered by 7.4V/3,000 mAh batteries and support WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. They’re actively cooled, with a small computer inside the chassis.

If you’d rather opt for a model with the same processor, but a slightly larger and much higher-resolution display, the new Chuwi MiniBook is an 8 inch mini-laptop with a 1920 x 1200 pixel display touchscreen display, a Celeron J4125 processor, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use in notebook or tablet modes. A model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available from Banggood for $330.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I can’t imagine being able to effectively draw on a screen with a hinge design like that anyway.

    Reply