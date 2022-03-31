Repairing a cracked screen, broken charging port, or other components of a smartphone or tablet can be an expensive, time-consuming, and generally inconvenient proposition, especially if it means going without a phone while you wait for somebody else to perform the repairs.

While some folks are comfortable performing their own repairs at home, finding genuine parts and helpful guides can also be a pain. But this summer Samsung will make things a bit easier… for owners of some recent high-end Samsung phones and tablets.

The company is launching a new Self-Repair Program that will allow you to get:

replacement parts

repair tools

step-by-step visual repair guides

Samsung says it’s partnered with iFixit for the program, which will be be available for Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 series smartphones and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets starting this summer.

At launch, you’ll be able to get self-repair parts and guides for displays, glass back panels, and charging ports. But eventually Samsung plans to roll out support for additional devices and parts.

There’s no word yet on how much replacement parts will cost, but since Samsung appears to be focused initially on flagship products, I wouldn’t necessarily expect them to be cheap. At least you won’t have to pay for labor though.

As part of the program, Samsung will also provide users with resources to return broken parts to the company for “responsible recycling.”