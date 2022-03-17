Samsung’s Galaxy A series line of mid-range smartphones are among the company’s best-selling, typically combining strong features and prices that are more affordable than the company’s increasingly expensive Galaxy S series flagships.

The new Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G continue the trend. The former will be available in Europe starting April 22 for €369 and up, while the latter launches April 1 for €449. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also coming to the US for $449 and up.

Both phones feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, microSD card readers, 5,000 mAh batteries, 25W fast charging (but you’ll need to supply your own charger since there isn’t one in the box), and they’re both missing something found on previous-gen Galaxy A devices: a headphone jack.

There’s also a new Samsung Galaxy A73 4G smartphone coming to select markets on April 22nd, but Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for that model yet. We do have specs and images though. Expect a bigger screen, a higher-res primary amera and, most likely, a higher price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5GSamsung Galaxy A33 5GSamsung Galaxy A73 5G
Display6.5 inch Super AMOLED
120 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5		6.4 inch Super AMOLED
90 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5		6.7 inch Super AMOLED
120 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 1280
8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 2 GHz		Samsung Exynos 1280
8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 2 GHz		Unspecified
8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 1.8 GHz
RAM6GB or 8GB6GB or 8GB6GB or 8GB
Storage128GB or 256GB128GB or 256GB128GB or 256GB
Cameras (rear)64MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP depth
5MP macro		48MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP depth
5MP macro		108MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP depth
5MP macro
Camera (front)32MP13MP32MP
Battery5,000 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging25W
BYO charger		25W
BYO charger		25W
BYO charger
PortsUSB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)		USB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)		USB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
AudioStereo speakers
No headphone jack		Stereo speakers
No headphone jack		N/A
Wireless5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1		5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1		5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
SecurityFingerprint sensorFingerprint sensorFingerprint sensor
IP ratingIP67IP67IP67
SoftwareAndroid 12
Samsung One UI 4.1
4 years OS upgrades
5 years security updates		Android 12
Samsung One UI 4.1
4 years OS upgrades
5 years security updates		Android 12
Samsung One UI 4.1
4 years OS upgrades
5 years security updates
Dimensions159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm
Weight189 grams186 grams181 grams
Starting Price$449 / €449€369N/A

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.