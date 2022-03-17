Samsung’s Galaxy A series line of mid-range smartphones are among the company’s best-selling, typically combining strong features and prices that are more affordable than the company’s increasingly expensive Galaxy S series flagships.
The new Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G continue the trend. The former will be available in Europe starting April 22 for €369 and up, while the latter launches April 1 for €449. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also coming to the US for $449 and up.
Both phones feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, microSD card readers, 5,000 mAh batteries, 25W fast charging (but you’ll need to supply your own charger since there isn’t one in the box), and they’re both missing something found on previous-gen Galaxy A devices: a headphone jack.
There’s also a new Samsung Galaxy A73 4G smartphone coming to select markets on April 22nd, but Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for that model yet. We do have specs and images though. Expect a bigger screen, a higher-res primary amera and, most likely, a higher price tag.
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
|Display
|6.5 inch Super AMOLED
120 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.4 inch Super AMOLED
90 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5
|6.7 inch Super AMOLED
120 Hz
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 1280
8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 2 GHz
|Samsung Exynos 1280
8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 2 GHz
|Unspecified
8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 1.8 GHz
|RAM
|6GB or 8GB
|6GB or 8GB
|6GB or 8GB
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB
|128GB or 256GB
|128GB or 256GB
|Cameras (rear)
|64MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP depth
5MP macro
|48MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP depth
5MP macro
|108MP primary
12MP ultra-wide
5MP depth
5MP macro
|Camera (front)
|32MP
|13MP
|32MP
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|25W
BYO charger
|25W
BYO charger
|25W
BYO charger
|Ports
|USB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|USB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|USB Type-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
No headphone jack
|Stereo speakers
No headphone jack
|N/A
|Wireless
|5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|IP rating
|IP67
|IP67
|IP67
|Software
|Android 12
Samsung One UI 4.1
4 years OS upgrades
5 years security updates
|Android 12
Samsung One UI 4.1
4 years OS upgrades
5 years security updates
|Android 12
Samsung One UI 4.1
4 years OS upgrades
5 years security updates
|Dimensions
|159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
|163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm
|Weight
|189 grams
|186 grams
|181 grams
|Starting Price
|$449 / €449
|€369
|N/A