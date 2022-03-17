Samsung’s Galaxy A series line of mid-range smartphones are among the company’s best-selling, typically combining strong features and prices that are more affordable than the company’s increasingly expensive Galaxy S series flagships.

The new Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G continue the trend. The former will be available in Europe starting April 22 for €369 and up, while the latter launches April 1 for €449. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also coming to the US for $449 and up.

Both phones feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, microSD card readers, 5,000 mAh batteries, 25W fast charging (but you’ll need to supply your own charger since there isn’t one in the box), and they’re both missing something found on previous-gen Galaxy A devices: a headphone jack.

There’s also a new Samsung Galaxy A73 4G smartphone coming to select markets on April 22nd, but Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for that model yet. We do have specs and images though. Expect a bigger screen, a higher-res primary amera and, most likely, a higher price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Display 6.5 inch Super AMOLED

120 Hz

Gorilla Glass 5 6.4 inch Super AMOLED

90 Hz

Gorilla Glass 5 6.7 inch Super AMOLED

120 Hz

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Samsung Exynos 1280

8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 2 GHz Samsung Exynos 1280

8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 2 GHz Unspecified

8 cores @ 2.4 GHz & 1.8 GHz RAM 6GB or 8GB 6GB or 8GB 6GB or 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Cameras (rear) 64MP primary

12MP ultra-wide

5MP depth

5MP macro 48MP primary

12MP ultra-wide

5MP depth

5MP macro 108MP primary

12MP ultra-wide

5MP depth

5MP macro Camera (front) 32MP 13MP 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 25W

BYO charger 25W

BYO charger 25W

BYO charger Ports USB Type-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) USB Type-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) USB Type-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Audio Stereo speakers

No headphone jack Stereo speakers

No headphone jack N/A Wireless 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor IP rating IP67 IP67 IP67 Software Android 12

Samsung One UI 4.1

4 years OS upgrades

5 years security updates Android 12

Samsung One UI 4.1

4 years OS upgrades

5 years security updates Android 12

Samsung One UI 4.1

4 years OS upgrades

5 years security updates Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm Weight 189 grams 186 grams 181 grams Starting Price $449 / €449 €369 N/A

press release