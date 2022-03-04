Apple’s Mac Mini is the company’s smallest, most affordable desktop computer with prices starting at $699, an Apple M1 processor, and a body that measures 7.7″ x 7.7″ x 1.4″.

So what’s next for the Mac Mini? While it’s possible Apple could shrink the computer without compromising performance, according a report from 9to5Mac that the company could be taking a different approach and preparing a new Mac Studio mini PC that looks like a Mac Mini, but which packs higher-performance hardware.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple is working on at least two versions of the Mac Studio. One would have the same Apple M1 Max processor that’s available in the 2021 MacBook Pro, while another would have a newer, more powerful chip.

Mac Studio is said to be the current working name for the computer, but it’s possible it could be called something else by the time it launches. But the name gives an idea of Apple’s intended market for the new computer.

It would likely sit in between the entry-level Mac Mini and more powerful devices like the Mac Pro as a computer, offering the horsepower required for audio, video, and graphics work in a compact and energy-efficient design.

9to5Mac suspects that the Mac Studio could be rumored Mac Pro with a 40-core processor and 128-core graphics that we first heard about from Bloomberg report Mark Gurman last fall.

While Apple has scheduled an event for March 8th, it’s unclear if the company will officially unveil the Mac Studio at that event or at a later date.