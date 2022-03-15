Pine64 is introducing a new single-board computer (SBC) with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage plus a lot of input/output options.

The QuartzPro64 is Pine64’s most powerful SBC to date, but it’s also one of the largest at 180 x 180mm (about 7.1″ x 7.1″) and one of the most expensive – it will cost at least $300 when it goes on sale later this year, and it will be available exclusively to developers via an invite system at launch.

While there are more affordable ways to get your hands on an SBC with an RK3588 processor, the QuartzPro64 also won’t be the most expensive board with that chip.

The processor is capable of driving up to four 4K displays or a single 8K display and features:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G610 MC4 graphics

Neural Processing Unit with 6 TOPS performance

Pine64’s QuartzPro board will pair that chip with LPDDR4x memory, eMMC storage, and:

USB-C (with video-alt mode)

USB0-C (with debug mode)

USB- 3.0

2x USB 2.0

HDMI in

2x HDMI out

PCIe 3.0

2 SATA ports

2x Gigabit ethernet

2x SMA Antenna

2x MIPI DPHY

2x MPI DPCHY

Fan header

RTC battery holder

An array of switches, including power on/off maskrom and system KEY

eMMC socket

SD card slot

Power in via DC 12V

Right now there is no software available for the board, which is why Pine64 is targeting developers first: to encourage them to create the software that will make the board useful. In order to find out more about pricing and availability, you’ll need to join Pine64’s Telegram, Matrix, and/or Discord groups or servers.

But if the board proves popular with developers, we could eventually see a retail version of the QuartzPro64 in the future.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something smaller and cheaper, there’s the Quartz64 series of boards featuring Rockchip RK3566 processors. The Model A version went on sale last summer. It’s available now for $60 and up.

Now Pine64 says production of the Quartz64 Model B is underway, and that it should be available by April with prices starting at $60 for a model with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory or $80 for an 8GB version.

The board has a 2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, Mali-G52-2EE graphics, LPDDR4 memory, and USB 3.0, USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, DS and CSI interfaces, a microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, a PCIe Gen 2 M.2 connector for an NVMe SSD, and a 40-pin GPIO header.

via Pine64 March 2022 update