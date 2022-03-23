As laptops have gotten thinner and lighter in recent years, they’ve also gotten harder to upgrade or repair. It’s always been rare to find a laptop with an upgradeable CPU or GPU, but these days it’s increasingly difficult to find one with a user replaceable battery, memory, or storage.

Swiss PC maker Prime Computer is bucking that trend with the launch of a new PrimeBook Circular laptop that uses a series of “easily replaceable computer modules,” allowing you to repair or upgrade the computer over time.

The 3.3 pound PrimeBook Circular will ship with a 13.9 inch, 3000 x 2000 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 77 Wh battery, an anodized aluminum chassis, a glass trackpad, a fingerprint reader, and an HD IR webcam.

At launch, it will ship with an 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor, but the modular design should allow you to upgrade the processor in the future, assuming Prime Computer puts out new modules down the road. At the very least, if you buy a PrimeBook Circular with an entry-level processor today, you may be able to upgrade to a more powerful chip in the future without the need to buy a whole new computer.

At launch, these are the module options listed on the Prime Computer website:

Intel Celeron 6305 / 4GB RAM / Intel UHD graphics / Intel AX201 wireless

Intel Core i5-1135G7 / 8GB RAM / Intel Iris Xe graphics / Intel AX201 wireless

Intel Core i7-1165G7 / 16GB RAM / Intel Iris Xe graphics / Intel AX201 wireless

In a press release, Prime Computer also suggests that a Core i7-1185G7 module will be available.

It appears that the processor, memory, and wireless chip are all on the same module, suggesting that you may have to replace all of those items at the same time rather than doing piecemeal upgrades. That makes it a bit disappointing that the Celeron 6305 model has only 4GB of RAM, since there’s no option to add more.

But the laptop uses an M.2 slot for solid state storage, which should make it easy for users to bring their own.

Ports include HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4a, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3.5mm audio, and Gigabit Ethernet, and the laptop comes with a 65-watt USB-C power supply. Prime Computer says the notebook comes standard with a 3-year warranty, but there’s an option to extend that warranty to 5 years.

Unfortunately the company hasn’t actually said how much the PrimeBook Circular costs or exactly when you’ll be able to buy one. But it’s nice to see another laptop that’s designed to be repaired and/or upgraded at a time when some companies are moving in the other direction, making it difficult to upgrade or replace components even on desktop computers.

