The Onyx BOOX Nova Air C is a tablet with a 7.8 inch E Ink display, support for capacitive touch and pressure-sensitive pen input, and Android 11 software.

While Onyx hasn’t officially introduced the tablet yet, the company has submitted documents to the FCC that include pictures and a user manual with detailed specifications. The only things we don’t know are when the Onyx BOOX Nova Air C will go on sale or how much it will cost.

For the most part, the specs and design look a lot like the original Onyx BOOX Nova Air that launched last year, and which currently sells for $350. The key differences are that the new model will come with newer software and a color ePaper display rather than one that’s limited to 16 shades of grey.

Keep in mind that color E Ink displays tend to have a much more limited color palette than LCD or OLED screens, maxing out at 4096 colors. Colors tend to look less vibrant. And because of the way E Ink implements color, the pixel density will appear much lower when viewing color content than black and white materials.

That said, the addition of a color screen could make the tablet more useful for viewing digital textbooks, magazines, comics, or websites and the user manual also shows how you can take advantage of color when drawing pictures or highlighting and annotating documents. The color display will also most likely drive up the price of the BOOX Nova Air C.

Specs for the device include:

Onyx BOOX Nova Air C Display 7.8 inches

1404 x 1872 pixels

Color E Ink

Front light

Capacitive touch

Digital Pen Processor 8-cores @ 2 GHz RAM 3GB LPDDR4X Storage 32GB Battery 2,000 mAh Wireless WiFi (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C OTG Audio Speaker

Mic Software Android 11 Dimensions 194 x 136.5 x 6.3mm Weight 245 grams

The tablet comes with a customized version of Android 11, but it allows installation of third-party Android apps and there’s even an option to enable the Google Play Store built right into the default software (but it’s not enabled by default).

Users can also set a per-app screen refresh rate for appts that benefit from higher refresh rates.