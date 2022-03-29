Chinese mini PC maker One Netbook has introduced a third version of its ONEXPLAYER Mini handheld gaming PC. The first model hit the streets in January with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake processor under the hood. It was followed earlier this month with an AMD powered model sporting a Ryzen 7 5800U processor.

Now One Netbook has introduced a new model sporting an Intel Core i7-1260P Alder Lake-P processor. It’s up for pre-order in China for 7,999 CCNY (~$1255) and up, and it’s not only the processor that makes this model stand out.

Like other ONEXPLAYER Mini devices, the latest version features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display surrounded by game controllers. But it’s a Gundam-themed device with a custom paint job inspired by the classic anime.

The ONEXPLAYER Mini Gundam RX-78-2 is also the first device from One Netbook to feature a 12th-gen Intel Core chip. The company has opted for 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thread processor with four Performance and 8 Efficient cores and Intel Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units and support for GPU speeds up to 1.4 GHz.

Other features include USB4 ports, PCIE 3.0 x4 NVMe storage, LPDDR5-5200 memory, a 48Wh battery with 100-watt fast charging, support for WiFi 6, active cooling. The handheld computer weighs 619 grams (about 1.4 pounds) and measures 260 x 106 x 23mm (10.2″ x 4.2″ x 0.9″), making it considerably smaller and a little lighter than a Steam Deck, although I suspect that last number refers to the thinnest point of the handheld and doesn’t account for the way the rounded grips take up more space on the sides.

The starting price is for a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but customers can also pre-order a model with 2TB of storage for 8,999 CNY (~$1415).

ONEXPLAYER Mini Gundam RX-78-2 specs Display 7 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD Processor Intel Core i7-1260P

12-cores / 16 threads

4 Performance cores / 8 Efficient cores

Intel Iris Xe graphics (96EU / 1.4 GHz) Memory LPDDR5-5200

16GB Storage M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4

M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4

512GB / 1TB / 2TB options Ports 1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Game controllers Xbox-style Battery 48 Wh

12450 mAh / 11.55V Charging 100W USB-C Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Windows 11 Dimensions 260 x 106 x 23mm

10.2″ x 4.2″ x 0.9″ Starting Price 7999 CNY (~$1265)

via NotebookCheck and /r/OneXPLayer