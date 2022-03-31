The OnePlus 10 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 120 Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, support for up to 12GB of RAM, support for 50W fast wireless charging, and three rear cameras.

After going on sale in China and India earlier this year, the phone is launching globally. It’ll be available in the US starting April 14 for $899 and up, and the phone is available for pre-order from Amazon, OnePlus, and other stores starting March 31, 2022.

Available in “volcanic black” or “emerald forest” color options, the OnePlus 10 Pro ships with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 software and the version that will be available in the US at launch has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (a 12GB/256GB will be coming later).

The US version also tops out at 65-watt fast charging, compared with 80W for the Chinese version of the phone, but both models support 50W fast wireless charging.

The phone’s camera system was developed in partnership with Hasselblad and includes a 48MP primary camera with a Sony IMX789 image sensor, an ultra wide-angle camera with a Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 sensor and a 150 degree field of view, and an 8MP Omnivision OVO819 telephoto camera.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the phone:

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Display 6.7 inch

1440p

Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

1Hz to 120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 48MP IMX789 primary with dual OIS

50MP 150 degree ultra-wide

8MP telephoto Camera (front) 32MP IMX615 Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 65W SuperVOOC (wired)

50W AirVOOC (wireless)

Reverse wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity USB 3.1 Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G

VoLTE

VoWiFi OS Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm Price $899 for 8GB/128GB

Early reviews of the phone are pretty meh, with Android Police calling it a phone that makes too many compromises (like the disappointing state of OyxgenOS and a lack of an IP rating unless you get the T-Mobile specific version of the phone), Engadget finding the telephoto camera to capture blurry images, and The Verge likewise finding similar faults. But the phone does appear to get decent battery life and fast charging works as delivered, so at least there’s that.

The OnePlus 10 Pro may be the company’s next phone to ship, but OnePlus is also promising to launch another phone soon… and it’ll be the first to support parent company Oppo’s new 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

OnePlus says that allows a phone with a 4,500 mAh battery to go from 1% to 50% charged in just five minutes, while featuring a Smart Battery Health Algorithm that reduces long-term battery degradation. After 1,600 charge cycles, the company says the a battery charged using this SuperVOOC tech still holds 80% of the capacity it would if it was brand new.

The first OnePlus phone with 150W fast charging will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2022.

press release

This article was originally published January 11, 2022 and most recently updated March 31, 2022.