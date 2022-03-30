Hardkernel’s ODROID-M1 is a new single-board computer powered by a Rockchip RK2568B2 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics and a 0.8 TOPS AI accelerator.

The company is selling a model with 8GB of RAM for $90, and plans to offer a 4GB model for $70, although that version is currently out of stock.

The computer measures 122 x 90 x 16mm (4.8″ x 3.5″ x 0.6″) making it significantly larger than a Raspberry Pi or other credit card-sized computers. But it’s still pretty small and cheap by desktop PC standards, and it’s a versatile little system with plenty of I/O features including:

1 x PCIe 3.0 x2 M.2 slot for NVMe storage

1 x eMMC module socket

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x mono speaker output

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

1 x microSD card reader

1 x SATA 3 connector

1 x 40-pin GPIO connector

1 x MIPI CSI 2-lane connector

1 x MIP DSI 4-lane connector

1 x IR receiver

1 x DC power jack

There’s also a backup battery compartment for a CR2032 coin cell battery, LED indicator lights, reset and power jumpers, and 16 MiB of SSPI flash. The system features LPDDR4 memory, and works with optional add-ons including a heat sink, camera kit, WiFi & Bluetooth module, and a metal case.

Hardkernel says the single-board computer supports Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04 software using Linux kernel 4.19.219 as well as Android 11 with a 4.19.193 kernel.

The RK3568B2 processor at the heard of the system is a slight variation on the RK3568 chip that hit the streets last year. Hardkernel says supply chain issues have made the original RK3568 with metal-can packaging a bit tougher to come by, while the new B2 variant has plastic packaging and shorter lead times. There shouldn’t be much difference in terms of performance, if any at all.

Rockchip is guaranteeing 15 years of availability for both processors, which means that companies like Hardkernel might be able to continue selling and supporting devices like the ODROID-M1 through 2036.

via CNX Software