NVIDIA’s new 144-core “Superchip” is set to ship next year, and the company’s new H100 graphics accelerator featuring next-gen “Hopper” GPU architecture is coming later in 2022. Both of those products are designed for servers. But NVIDIA kicked of this year’s GTC by introducing seven new GPUs for professional laptop and desktop computers.

The new NVIDIA RTX A-series GPUs are are all based on NVIDIA Ampere graphics architecture and feature technologies including 3rd-gen NVIDIA Tensor cores and 2nd-gen RT cores.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 (available with NVIDIA RTX A3000)

Keep in mind that these new GPUs are optimized at content creation including 3D rendering, video editing, and other activities rather than gaming. The most powerful of the bunch is a new NVIDIA RTX A5500 desktop GPU, which has 24GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 2X faster ray-tracing and 9X faster motion blur rendering performance than the previous-gen.

Two of those GPus can also be combined for up to 48GB of total memory using NVIDIA’s NVLink technology.

NVIDIA says RTX A5500 desktop GPUs are available now from channel partners, and will be coming from system builders starting next quarter.

As for the new laptop GPUs, they’ll start showing up soon in notebooks from companies including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and BOXX Technologies.

GPUCUDA coresRT CoresTensor coresGPU memoryMaximum BandwidthTFLOPS
NVIDIA RTX A55007,4245823216GB512GB/s24.7
NVIDIA RTX A45005,8884618416GB512GB/s18.5
NVIDIA RTX A3000 4,0963212812GB336GB/s14.1
NVIDIA RTX A2000 2,56020808GB224GB/s9.3
NVIDIA RTX A10002,04816644GB224GB/s7.5
NVIDIA RTZ A5002,04816644GB112GB/s7.3

via xda-developers

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.