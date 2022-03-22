NVIDIA’s new 144-core “Superchip” is set to ship next year, and the company’s new H100 graphics accelerator featuring next-gen “Hopper” GPU architecture is coming later in 2022. Both of those products are designed for servers. But NVIDIA kicked of this year’s GTC by introducing seven new GPUs for professional laptop and desktop computers.

The new NVIDIA RTX A-series GPUs are are all based on NVIDIA Ampere graphics architecture and feature technologies including 3rd-gen NVIDIA Tensor cores and 2nd-gen RT cores.

Keep in mind that these new GPUs are optimized at content creation including 3D rendering, video editing, and other activities rather than gaming. The most powerful of the bunch is a new NVIDIA RTX A5500 desktop GPU, which has 24GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 2X faster ray-tracing and 9X faster motion blur rendering performance than the previous-gen.

Two of those GPus can also be combined for up to 48GB of total memory using NVIDIA’s NVLink technology.

NVIDIA says RTX A5500 desktop GPUs are available now from channel partners, and will be coming from system builders starting next quarter.

As for the new laptop GPUs, they’ll start showing up soon in notebooks from companies including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and BOXX Technologies.

GPU CUDA cores RT Cores Tensor cores GPU memory Maximum Bandwidth TFLOPS NVIDIA RTX A5500 7,424 58 232 16GB 512GB/s 24.7 NVIDIA RTX A4500 5,888 46 184 16GB 512GB/s 18.5 NVIDIA RTX A3000 4,096 32 128 12GB 336GB/s 14.1 NVIDIA RTX A2000 2,560 20 80 8GB 224GB/s 9.3 NVIDIA RTX A1000 2,048 16 64 4GB 224GB/s 7.5 NVIDIA RTZ A500 2,048 16 64 4GB 112GB/s 7.3

via xda-developers