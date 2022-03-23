MSI is giving its business laptop lineup a spec bump, with several new models in the Summit, Modern and Prestige families sporting 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processor options.

Interestingly, while there are models with screen sizes ranging from 13.3 inches to 16 inches, it’s the new MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo A12 that’s the lightest of the bunch, weighing in at 3.5 pounds. The notebook has a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel touchscreen display, a convertible tablet-style design with a 360-degree hinge, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1280P 14-core, 20-thread processor. It’s available now for $1500 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 4800 MHz memory, and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. But in the US the laptop is available with up to a Core i7-1260P processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. And MSI offers a model in Japan with a Core i7-1280P chip. There’s no word on whether that version will be available in North America anytime soon.

Features that are common across all configurations include a 99-key backlit keyboard, stereo 2W speakers, Intel AX1675 Killer WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a full HD IR camera (with a privacy switch), an array of 4 microphones, and ports that include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

microSD card reader

The laptop comes with a 65-W USB-C power supply and features a 72 Wh battery. It also comes with an MSI Pen for pressure-sensitive input.

The MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo A12 measures 12.56″ x 8.2″ x 0.63″ and has a MIL-STD0810G tested chassis. MSI’s websites are a little inconsistent about how much the laptop weighs: the Japanese spec sheet says 1.6 kilograms (or 3.53 pounds), which is what the main page for the laptop on the MSI US website says. But the US specifications page suggests that it could weigh 3.61 pounds.

via Guru3D and ITMedia