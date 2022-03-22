As expected, Motorola’s latest flagship phone features flagship-class hardware including a 144 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

First announced in February, the the Motorola Edge+ goes on sale in the US on March 24, 2022. It will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola, and Walmart for $900, which represents a $100 discount off the list price. Verizon will also offer a version of the phone for $850.

Motorola is also offering an identical phone called the Edge 30 Pro in select markets in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. And a very similar phone has already been available in China since December, where it’s called the Moto Edge X30.

Here’s a run-down of key specifications for the US version of the phone:

Moto Edge+ specs Display 6.7 inch

2400 x 1080 pixels20:9 aspect ratio

OLED

10-bit

HDR10+

DCI-P3 color space

144 Hz refresh rate

360 Hz touch sampling rate (finger)

240 Hz sampling rate (stylus) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Memory 512GB UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 50MP primary (w/OIS)

50MP ultra-wide (114° FoV)

2MP depth Camera (front) 60MP (1.2.8″) Battery 4,800 mAh Charging 30W (wired)

15W (wireless)

5W (wireless power sharing) Ports USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones

no headphone jack Wireless 5G (Verizon and T-Mobile support)

4G LTE (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile support)

NFC

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Single SIM Security Fingerprint sensor (side mounted)

Face unlock Software Android 12 IP rating IP52 Dimensions 163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79mm Weight 196 grams Price 12GB/512GB for $1000

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Moto Edge+ supports a new Motorola Smart Stylus accessory, it’s not included in the $1000 price tag. You’ll have to buy the pressure-sensitive pen separately. It comes as part of a bundle with a folio cover that features a storage slot for the stylus.

Motorola says the phone’s 4,800 mAh battery should provide up to 2 days of battery life, and the 60MP front camera with quad-pixel support should let you snap high-quality selfies even in low light. You can also record 8K video at 24 frames per second or 4K or 1080p video at 60 frames per second using the front camera. There’s also support for recording slow motion 1080p video at up to 960 frames per second.

The rear camera system includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.5″ image sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, and quad pixel technology for effective photographs with 2.0µm pixels. It also supports optical image stabilization and phase detection auto focus.

There’s also a 50MP wide-angle camera with a 114 degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 0.64µm pixel size, and quad pixel support for 1.28µm pixel images. It also supports Macro Vision, which lets you treat the camera like a macro lens with support for getting as close as 2.5cm to your subject.

And there’s also a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75µm pixels.

Interestingly the rear camera system does not support 8K video at all, topping out at 4K/60fps video instead, while slow-motion video capture with the rear cameras tops out at 240 frames per second for 1080p videos.

press release

This article was first published February 24, 2022 and last update March 22, 2022.