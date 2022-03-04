The Motorola G22 smartphone is hitting select markets in Europe for 170 Euros (about $185) and Motorola says it’s heading to additional regions including Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.

While the phone is priced below $200, it has a few stand-out features including a 90 Hz display and NFC support. The Moto G22 also has some things that we don’t often find in higher-priced phones these days, like a headphone jack and microSD card reader.

Not all of the specs are premium. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, for example. It lacks support for 5G networks. The display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. And while the phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, entry-level models will have just 64GB of storage.

Here’s a run-down of key specs:

Moto G22 specs Display 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels (268 ppi)

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz

LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G37

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz

IMG GE8230 graphics RAM 4GB Storage 64GB or 128GB

up to 1TB microSD card Cameras 50MP primary

8MP wide-angle (118 degrees)

2MP depth

2MP macro

16MP front-facing Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 15W fast charging

10W charger included Wireless 4G LTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

Dual SIM Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Audio Mono speaker

Single microphone Security Fingerprint sensor (side)

Face Unlock IP rating None (water-repellent design) Colors Cosmic Black

Iceberg Blue

Pearl White OS Android 12

via Motorola