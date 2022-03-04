The Motorola G22 smartphone is hitting select markets in Europe for 170 Euros (about $185) and Motorola says it’s heading to additional regions including Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.
While the phone is priced below $200, it has a few stand-out features including a 90 Hz display and NFC support. The Moto G22 also has some things that we don’t often find in higher-priced phones these days, like a headphone jack and microSD card reader.
Not all of the specs are premium. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, for example. It lacks support for 5G networks. The display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. And while the phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, entry-level models will have just 64GB of storage.
Here’s a run-down of key specs:
|Moto G22 specs
|Display
|6.5 inches
1600 x 720 pixels (268 ppi)
20:9 aspect ratio
90Hz
LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G37
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz
IMG GE8230 graphics
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
up to 1TB microSD card
|Cameras
|50MP primary
8MP wide-angle (118 degrees)
2MP depth
2MP macro
16MP front-facing
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|15W fast charging
10W charger included
|Wireless
|4G LTE
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
Dual SIM
|Ports
|USB Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|Audio
|Mono speaker
Single microphone
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (side)
Face Unlock
|IP rating
|None (water-repellent design)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black
Iceberg Blue
Pearl White
|OS
|Android 12
via Motorola