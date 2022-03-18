The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a Windows tablet with a 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 display, entry-level specs, and a $400 starting price that makes it one of the most affordable members of the Surface lineup.

When Microsoft first launched the Surface Go 3 in 2021, the company also promised that a model with 4G LTE was on the way. Now it’s here, with prices starting at about $500.

Microsoft first began offering an LTE option for its most affordable tablet in January… but at the time you couldn’t add cellular data to the most affordable configuration of the tablet.

The Surface Go 3 supports up to an Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage, but a version with those top tier specs will set you back $630. Add 4G LTE and the price rises to $730. And that’s been the only option for folks who’ve wanted to buy a 4G model since January.

But now you can also add 4G to an entry-level model featuring an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage as well.

That means the list prices for the Surface Go 3 now range from $400 to $730:

Pentium 6500Y/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC (WiFi-only) for $400

Pentium 6500Y/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC (WiFi + 4G LTE) for $500

Pentium 6500Y/8GB/128GB SSD (WiFi-only) for $550

Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB SSD (WiFi-only) for $630

Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB SSD (WiFi + 4G LTE) for $730

While the Surface Go 3 is the least device in Microsoft’s Surface tablet lineup, it’s also the most affordable (while the prices listed above don’t include a keyboard or mouse, that’s true across the board for all of Microsoft’s Surface tablets). The Surface Pro 7+ has list prices starting at $800, while the Surface Pro X starts at $900 and the Surface Pro 8 sells for $1100 and up.

Microsoft often runs sales on some or more of its Surface devices though, and as of March 18, 2022 you can save $50 to $80 on select Surface Go 3 models with 8GB of RAM.

This article was originally published January 4, 2022 and last updated March 18, 2022.