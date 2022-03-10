The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build includes a new Microsoft Family app that lets users set parental controls and track their children’s activities, an updated Print Queue design, and a keyboard shortcut that lets you “show more options” in File Explorer and Desktop context menus with fewer clicks.

It also introduces a video editor called Clipchamp.

Microsoft has a long and rather shaky history of including a default video editor in its desktop operating system. The company released a Windows Movie Maker application for Windows Me in 2000 and later brought it to Windows XP, Vista, 7, and 8… although for a few years it was called Windows Live Movie Maker.

The company released the last update of Movie Maker in 2012 and it hasn’t even been available for download since 2017.

Windows 10, meanwhile, includes a Microsoft Photos app that has a basic Video Editor built in.

Clipchamp is something new… sort of. It’s not really that new, since it started its life as a web-based video editor that Microsoft acquired last year. Available as a native Windows 11 app starting with Insider Preview Build 22572.

Microsoft says the editor supports trimming, splitting, transitions, animated text, and support for real-time recording using webcams or screen capture. It also has a simplified timeline editing view and access to a stock library with “more than a million royalty-free videos, audio tracks, and images” that users can add to videos.

The Clipchamp app also lets you add text-to-speech content in more than 70 languages, powered by Microsoft’s Azure cloud-based technology.

Don’t have Windows 11 or aren’t a member of the Windows Insider program? You can also take the standalone version of Clipchamp for a spin in a web browser via its desktop apps for Windows and Chrome OS, or with the Clipchamp mobile app for iOS.

Other changes in Windows 11 build 22572 include bug fixes, some changes to app names and icons, and the ability to jump straight to the full context menu from the File Explorer or Desktop by holding down the shift key on your keyboard when you right-click. Given that the Windows 11 context menu hides many of the items available in Windows 10 context menus by default, I suspect that I’ll develop the muscle memory to always hold down that shift key when right-clicking in the future.

You can find more details in Microsoft’s announcement.