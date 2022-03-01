Chip maker MediaTek has unveiled three new processors that the company says will arrive in smartphones shipping as soon as this month.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 are aimed at mid-range devices, while borrowing features from the company’s Dimensity 9000 series, while the new Dimensity 1300 is a high performance chip that appears to be an upgrade over last year’s Dimensity 1100 and 1200 processors, but which seems a step behind the 8000 series chips in some ways.

For example, while the Dimensity 1300 has higher top frequencies, it tops out at LPDDR4x-4266 memory and WiFi 6 connectivity, while the 8000 series chips can support LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory and WiFi 6E.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the new chips:

Dimensity 8000 Dimensity 8100 Dimensity 1300 big Cores 4 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.75 GHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.85 GHz 1 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 3 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A78 cores @ ?? GHz LITTLE cores 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9 AI APU 580 (5th-gen) APU 580 (5th-gen) APU 3.0 Process 5nm 5nm 6nm Memory LPDDR5

Up to 6400 Mbps LPDDR5

Up to 6400 Mbps LPDDR4x

Up to 4266 Mbps

Up to 16GB Storage UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display FHD+ @ 168 Hz FHD+ @ 168 Hz

WQHD+ @ 120 Hz 2520 x 1080 @ 168 Hz Video H.264, H.265/HEVC encode/decode

VP-9, AV1 decode H.264, H.265/HEVC encode/decode

VP-9, AV1 decode H.264, H.265/HEVC encode/decode

VP-9, AV1 decode Camera 200MP

3840 x 2160 (video) 200MP

3840 x 2160 (video) 32MP + 16MP, 200MP

3840 x 2160 (video) Wireless 5G

4.7 Gbps Peak Download

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G

4.7 Gbps Peak Download

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G

4.7 Gbps Peak Download

2.5 Gbps Peak upload

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

MediaTek says the new 8000 series processors also support dual camera HDR video recording, allowing you to use both the front and rear cameras as the same time or record video from two rear cameras at the same time.

Other features include new power saving enhancements, and improved camera capabilities thanks to an updated AI processing unit and an image signal processor capable of handling five gigapixels per second.

MediaTek says to expect smartphones featuring the new chips in the first quarter of 2022. And seeing as how today is March 1st, that probably means within the next 30 days.

