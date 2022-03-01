Chip maker MediaTek has unveiled three new processors that the company says will arrive in smartphones shipping as soon as this month.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 are aimed at mid-range devices, while borrowing features from the company’s Dimensity 9000 series, while the new Dimensity 1300 is a high performance chip that appears to be an upgrade over last year’s Dimensity 1100 and 1200 processors, but which seems a step behind the 8000 series chips in some ways.

For example, while the Dimensity 1300 has higher top frequencies, it tops out at LPDDR4x-4266 memory and WiFi 6 connectivity, while the 8000 series chips can support LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory and WiFi 6E.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the new chips:

Dimensity 8000Dimensity 8100Dimensity 1300
big Cores4 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.75 GHz4 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.85 GHz1 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 3 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A78 cores @ ?? GHz
LITTLE cores4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz4 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-G610 MC6Mali-G610 MC6Mali-G77 MC9
AIAPU 580 (5th-gen)APU 580 (5th-gen)APU 3.0
Process5nm5nm6nm
MemoryLPDDR5
Up to 6400 Mbps		LPDDR5
Up to 6400 Mbps		LPDDR4x
Up to 4266 Mbps
Up to 16GB
StorageUFS 3.1UFS 3.1UFS 3.1
Max displayFHD+ @ 168 HzFHD+ @ 168 Hz
WQHD+ @ 120 Hz		2520 x 1080 @ 168 Hz
Video H.264, H.265/HEVC encode/decode
VP-9, AV1 decode		H.264, H.265/HEVC encode/decode
VP-9, AV1 decode		H.264, H.265/HEVC encode/decode
VP-9, AV1 decode
Camera200MP
3840 x 2160 (video)		200MP
3840 x 2160 (video)		32MP + 16MP, 200MP
3840 x 2160 (video)
Wireless5G
4.7 Gbps Peak Download
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		5G
4.7 Gbps Peak Download
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		5G
4.7 Gbps Peak Download
2.5 Gbps Peak upload
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2

MediaTek says the new 8000 series processors also support dual camera HDR video recording, allowing you to use both the front and rear cameras as the same time or record video from two rear cameras at the same time.

Other features include new power saving enhancements, and improved camera capabilities thanks to an updated AI processing unit and an image signal processor capable of handling five gigapixels per second.

MediaTek says to expect smartphones featuring the new chips in the first quarter of 2022. And seeing as how today is March 1st, that probably means within the next 30 days.

