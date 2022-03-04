The MangoPi-Nezha MQ is a tiny single-board computer powered by a Allwinner D1/F133A processor based on RISC-V architecture. That’s a 1 GHz single-core chip, so don’t expect this little computer to be a speed demon. It also has just 64MB of DDR2 storage.

But at $39, it’s one of the most affordable options for folks looking to dip their toes in developing hardware and software projects around RISC-V architecture. The folks behind MangoPi-Nezha MQ have launched a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign for the little board and expect to begin shipping the MQ to backers in July.

The board measures just 1.6″ x 1.6″ and features two USB Type-C ports (one for data and one for power), two 22-pin expansion headers, a microSD card for storage, an onboard Realtek RTL8189 chip with support for WiFi 4 (802.11n) and an onboard microphone.

There are also expansion headers or solder points that can be used to add flash storage or connect a capacitive touchscreen display, among other accessories.

MangoPi is positioning the MQ as an open source, open hardware project and the company has posted hardware documentation and the RT-Smart microkernel operating system on GitHub.

While the $39 price tag includes free shipping, the MangoPi-Nezha isn’t the only game in town, and it’s not necessarily the cheapest either: Sipeed’s Lichee RV that launched a couple of months ago features the same Allwinner D1 chip but packs 512MB of RAM and a design that allows the computer-on-a-module to be connected to a carrier board for expanded functionality. The Lichee RV is available from AliExpress for $17 and up (with shipping to the United States running about $5).

via CNX Software