Apple is holding a Peek Performance event where the company is unveiling new hardware including a new iPhone SE with the same A15 Bionic processor used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13 and a new iPad Air powered by an Apple M1 chip.

The company has also unveiled the most powerful processor to date based on Apple Silicon. It’s called the M1 Ultra, and it’s designed for high-performance desktop computers, starting with the new Mac Studio mini PC. More power-hungry than its mobile counterparts, Apple says it still offers far better performance-per-watt than the latest desktop chips based on x86 architecture from AMD or Intel.

There’s also a new Studio Display 27inch, 5K monitor that has its own built-in Apple A13 processor, an integrated 12MP webcam, 3 microphones, and 6 speakers.

Here are the latest updates from Apple’s event in reverse chronological order.

