Over the past few years we’ve seen a growing number of companies move to subscription models for things you used to be able to pay just once for. Want to use Adobe Audition or Premiere? You need a subscription and if you stop paying, you lose access. QuickBooks recently went the same way. And Microsoft would really like you to pay for Microsoft 365 rather than buying Office outright, although at least that’s still an option (for now).

Now rumor has it that Apple could take the same approach with hardware: Bloomberg reports that the company is developing a hardware subscription plan that would let you pay a monthly fee for devices like iPhones.

There are a few advantages to this idea. Rather than spending close to a thousand dollars on the latest iPhone, you could spend a lot less up front and just keep paying over time to continue using your phone. That could be a good option for folks who don’t have $1,000 to spare at the moment, but who can afford monthly payments.

Like software subscriptions, this sort of service could also have another advantage: you’d get to keep your gear up to date, swapping out devices like iPhones, iPads, or Apple Watches when new models arrive. It’s unclear if that means you’d be able to upgrade annually (Apple releases new versions of most of those items every year), or if Apple would take a page out of the wireless carrier playbook and offer device upgrades every 2-3 years.

Apple is also said to be considering adding hardware options to its existing Apple One bundles, which currently allow you to combine existing subscriptions for music and/or video streaming, gaming, news, online storage, or fitness.

Anyway, I have a feeling the idea’s not going to be popular with folks who prefer to own the products they pay for rather than renting them, and those who feel like they’re already being asked to pay for too many other subscriptions. But maybe I’m wrong, so let’s have a poll:

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

  2. Cell carriers had been offering subscription plans like that a while ago.
    I’d never sign up for one.
    Unless you’re playing competitive games or are attempting to replace a laptop and every camera you’ve ever owned, there’s really no reason to pay exorbitant amounts of money for flagships.
    Maybe they think they can start getting away with it again with carriers changing the cellular standards every five years and knocking hundreds of devices off their whitelists.

