Every few years one or more phone makers seems to be caught throttling performance of certain Android apps and games, often to help phones get high scores in benchmarks even when they’re not representative of real-world performance. This time it’s Samsung’s turn.

The company’s Game Optimizing Service has been discovered on recent Samsung phones, and it appears to throttle performance for thousands of apps and games in an effort to help extend battery life. But it doesn’t throttle performance in benchmarks, which means those apps spit out high scores even though most apps won’t perform as well as the benchmarks would seem to indicate.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Samsung Game Optimizing Service seems to throttle performance on thousands of apps & games, possibly to help extend battery life. But since benchmarks are NOT throttled, they give unrealistic performance expectations. Samsung says it’s is investigating. https://t.co/6yW57Bi2Ml — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

An unannounced 55W Intel Core i7-12650HX Alder Lake-HX chip for high-performance laptops could be coming soon with 14 cores, 20 threads, 2.3 GHz base/burst speeds, but entry-level graphics (Intel likely expects it to be paired with discrete GPUs). https://t.co/kaiJQx8jap — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Intel expands 12th-gen Core processor lineup with vPro models for enterprise-grade, hardware-based security. There’s also a new vPro Essentials series aimed at small and mid-sized business customers. https://t.co/zrdAhoFWcw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Valve has released a Steam Deck recovery image. It’s not exactly a proper Steam OS 3 Linux distro that can be installed on other devices, but it will let you restore a Steam Deck to its original condition. https://t.co/EzBDzh3JWO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Shortly after the Steam Deck began arriving on doorsteps, some users noticed “stick drift” issues. Valve has already issued a fix that seems to resolve the issue. https://t.co/oNOc22HyJN — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Razer’s Huntsman Mini is a 60% keyboard with analog optical switches, dual step actuation and per-key RGB lighting for $150. https://t.co/S55KIuuCdO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Soon you’ll be able to disable automatic updates on a Chromebook. Normally updates are downloaded and installed in the background every four weeks and applied when you reboot. This will let you skip an update or two. https://t.co/fHfJwij4aP — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Google ATAP shows how its Soli radar system can detect different types of motion and determine whether and how you want to interact with a device depending on if you’re stopping near it, walking past, turning your head toward it, or away etc. https://t.co/9LA416Xrbr — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 3, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.