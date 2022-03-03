Every few years one or more phone makers seems to be caught throttling performance of certain Android apps and games, often to help phones get high scores in benchmarks even when they’re not representative of real-world performance. This time it’s Samsung’s turn.

The company’s Game Optimizing Service has been discovered on recent Samsung phones, and it appears to throttle performance for thousands of apps and games in an effort to help extend battery life. But it doesn’t throttle performance in benchmarks, which means those apps spit out high scores even though most apps won’t perform as well as the benchmarks would seem to indicate.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

