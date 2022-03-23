The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin is a single-board commuter designed for AI projects, featuring up to a 12-core ARM Cortex-A78 CPU and up to 2048-core NVIDIA Ampere graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. NVIDIA says to expect up to 275 TOPS of AI performance.

First announced in November, a Jetson AGX Orin dev kit with top-of-the-line specs is now available for $1999. Lower-cost (and lower-performance) versions should be available later this year.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

In other recent tech news, former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company is taking a page out of the OnePlus playbook and working to generate buzz for its products well ahead of launch. Nothing scheduled an event today where the company was widely expected to unveil its first phone.

Instead, Pei confirmed that Nothing’s next product is a phone, but it won’t launch until this summer. We don’t know what it looks like or much of anything about it other than that it runs a fork of Android called Nothing OS, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and will be part of an ecosystem that OnePlus hopes to build that will include support not only for the company’s own products, but also third-party gear including Apple’s AirPods and Tesla’s electric vehicles.

