Chinese company MangoPi made a bit of splash earlier this year by introducing a pair of tiny computer boards powered by RISC-V processors. Now the company is showing off a new computer-on-a-module that’s smaller than an SD card, but which packs four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, supports Linux-based software, and can handle 1080p video playback at 60 Hz through an HDMI output (although you’ll need to connect a carrier board to get that HDMI port, since there are no ports on the module itself).

Details about the new module are light at the moment, but it appears to be called the “Linux-Box” and there’s a little more information at the MangoPi forum and on Twitter, which is how we know it’ll probably ship with an Allwinner H616 processor.

In other recent tech news from around the web, a hardware hacker has created a super-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max with a bigger battery, more ports, and dual cooling fans, a different hacker has created a Nintendo Switch Lite clone for retro gaming that’s powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, HP has announced it’s purchasing a company known for making video conferencing, communication, and collaboration hardware, and Intel’s Core i9-12900KS desktop processor with top speeds of 5.5 GHz hits the streets next week.

Xiaomi Paper Book Pro II launched with Duokan reading and a two-color flat E-ink display

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.