When Apple introduced the new Mac Studio mini-desktop with a choice of Apple M1 Max or M1 Ultra processors, the company also teased an upcoming Mac Pro refresh. One thing the company didn’t mention? A new Mac Mini.

But rumor has it that  Apple could introduce one as soon as this June. And according to the folks at 9to5Mac, it could be among the first devices powered by Apple’s new M2 and M2 Pro processors.

Apple doesn’t typically forecast upcoming products very far in advance, but it makes sense for the company to let us know that a new Mac Pro is on the way. Right now the Mac Studio is the most powerful computer in Apple’s desktop lineup, but that likely will not be the case later this year when the Mac Pro arrives. So the company wants to reassure potential customers that the Mac Studio is not a Mac Pro replacement, but rather a new category of computer altogether.

As for the Mac Mini? There’s less reason for the company to pre-announce any updates. So we’ll probably have to wait for Apple’s next hardware launch event to find out if 9to5Mac’s sources are correct.

