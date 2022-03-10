When Apple introduced the new Mac Studio mini-desktop with a choice of Apple M1 Max or M1 Ultra processors, the company also teased an upcoming Mac Pro refresh. One thing the company didn’t mention? A new Mac Mini.

But rumor has it that Apple could introduce one as soon as this June. And according to the folks at 9to5Mac, it could be among the first devices powered by Apple’s new M2 and M2 Pro processors.

Apple doesn’t typically forecast upcoming products very far in advance, but it makes sense for the company to let us know that a new Mac Pro is on the way. Right now the Mac Studio is the most powerful computer in Apple’s desktop lineup, but that likely will not be the case later this year when the Mac Pro arrives. So the company wants to reassure potential customers that the Mac Studio is not a Mac Pro replacement, but rather a new category of computer altogether.

As for the Mac Mini? There’s less reason for the company to pre-announce any updates. So we’ll probably have to wait for Apple’s next hardware launch event to find out if 9to5Mac’s sources are correct.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple’s next Mac Mini is may be available with a choice of an M2 chip (8 CPU + 10 GPU cores) or M2 Pro (12 CPU + 12 GPU cores). It could be announced in June. https://t.co/57snJBLYsI — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

The new iPhone SE got a pretty big processor spec bump – the 2020 model has an Apple A13 chip while the 2022 version has the same A15 processor used in the iPhone 13. What Apple didn’t mention was the RAM upgrade: the new model has 4GB, up from 3GB. https://t.co/yRbu4C99oL — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

When OSOM showed off the design of its upcoming Android phone at MWC earlier this month, we only saw the back and sides. Now we have the first look at (part of) the front of the OV1. Plus a couple of privacy-centric apps. https://t.co/4wAerVapPt https://t.co/gIgwBhx27J — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

Tabs are coming to the Windows 11 File Explorer (probably). The company hasn’t announced it yet, but support is hidden in the latest Windows 11 preview build. https://t.co/inlYbXLT6S — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

Responding to criticism over its Game Optimization Service which can throttle performance in games to extend battery life, Samsung is rolling out an update in South Korea that gives users more control over performance. https://t.co/0oQOIzKH0v — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

Google’s Live Transcribe app adds offline support for real-time captioning of in-person conversations. Google Photos for Android is getting Portrait Blur effects for people, pets, food, and plans soon. And Nearby Share now lets you send to multiple people. https://t.co/jgPg8uhxzr — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

Google Messages adds Google Photos integration, so if you send a video to someone who doesn’t have RCS enabled, they’ll get a link to a high-quality version of the video. Also new: inbox organization (personal and business tabs), birthday reminders & more https://t.co/ba9UdLfQ5c — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 10, 2022

