Two years after the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, China is one of the few countries that’s still pursuing a zero-COVID strategy, enforcing strict lockdowns wherever cases are reported in an effort to prevent it from spreading. But those lockdowns can have ripple effects, and the latest could make the global supply chain issues that have been affecting the worldwide tech industry even worse.

In other tech news from around the web, Microsoft is bringing technology that allows games to load quickly on recent Xbox consoles to PCs, despite recent reports to the contrary, the company is not planning to bring ads to the Windows File Explorer (at least not yet), Google is taking steps to make its Stadia game streaming platform more of a white label product for game makers, and in chip news Arm Holdings may eliminate as many as 1,000 jobs, AMD has launched several new desktop processors, and Intel says its upcoming Arc discrete GPUs for laptops will deliver 2X the graphics performance you’d get from integrated graphics alone.

