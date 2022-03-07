Chinese phone maker Vivo could be preparing to launch its first foldable phone… which would be more exciting if Vivo wasn’t the umpteenth company to do so. Valve’s Steam Deck handheld game console appears to still be in hot demand: the company has shifted ship dates for new orders back to Q3, 2022 which means that folks who place an order today probably won’t get one until the fall. There’s a new build of the popular Kodi media center out. And HMD has confirmed what was probably obvious to anyone paying attention: the company isn’t making flagship phones right now, instead focusing on budget and mid-range devices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web – and not all tech news is about new devices. One of my favorite stories making the rounds today is about resellers in China who are taking the screens off of old MacBooks and selling the remaining hardware as a sort of desktop computer with a built-in keyboard and mouse. It’s like the C64 meets the Mac Mini via upcycling.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.