Chinese phone maker Vivo could be preparing to launch its first foldable phone… which would be more exciting if Vivo wasn’t the umpteenth company to do so. Valve’s Steam Deck handheld game console appears to still be in hot demand: the company has shifted ship dates for new orders back to Q3, 2022 which means that folks who place an order today probably won’t get one until the fall. There’s a new build of the popular Kodi media center out. And HMD has confirmed what was probably obvious to anyone paying attention: the company isn’t making flagship phones right now, instead focusing on budget and mid-range devices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web – and not all tech news is about new devices. One of my favorite stories making the rounds today is about resellers in China who are taking the screens off of old MacBooks and selling the remaining hardware as a sort of desktop computer with a built-in keyboard and mouse. It’s like the C64 meets the Mac Mini via upcycling.

