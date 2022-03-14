Intel’s integrated graphics technology has gotten pretty good in recent years, even coming close to giving NVIDIA’s entry-level MX series GPUs a run for their money. But Intel is just getting started – the company also expects to ship 4 million discrete GPUs this year, starting with discrete graphics solutions for laptops like the Acer Swift X.

Now the company has scheduled an event for March 30th, where Intel is expected to tell us what to expect from its Intel ARC discrete GPUs for laptops. Intel ARC products for desktops and workstations are coming later this year.

In other recent tech news from around the web, sales of music CDs are on the rise for the first time in nearly two decades, one day wearable displays might be woven into clothing that can stretch without distorting imagery, the Google Play Games for PC beta that was announced in January is now live in three countries, and not only can you run Windows on Valve’s Steam Deck, but the developers of the open source Windows-compatible ReactOS are also testing their operating system on the handheld game console. Like all things related to ReactOS, Steam Deck compatibility is very much a work in progress though.

