It’s been more than a decade since Google released Android 3.0 Honeycomb, the first version of the company’s mobile operating system specifically designed for tablets. The next release, Android 4.0, basically merged the smartphone and tablet operating systems into one… and Google hasn’t really paid much attention to tablets or tablet apps since then, leaving it to third-party companies like Samsung to develop an ecosystem around tablets.

But with the release of Android 12L, Google is starting to take tablets seriously again, with a new user interface optimized for large screens. That includes tablets as well as foldable phones. But why now? Google’s Android Tablet CTO Rich Miner has some thoughts on the matter.

In other recent tech news, Google has launched a beta program for its Pixel Feature Drops, which means Pixel users can start testing the June feature drop just days after the March drop arrived. Sort of… right now you’re mostly just getting bug fixes rather than actual new features though. Meanwhile, Samsung explains how its controversial Game Optimization Service actually works. AnandTech has a nice explainer on just how impressive Apple’s new M1 Ultra processor is. And The Verge explains why a Mac Studio mini-desktop with the chip weighs two pounds more than a model with the M1 Max processor.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google’s Rich Miner acknowledges the company sort of let Android for tablets stagnate for close to a decade, making them good for content consumption and little else. But Android 12L is a response to growing use of tablets with keyboards for productivity. https://t.co/dMZMTx1zKU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

Google is rolling out a public beta of the June 2022 Pixel Feature Drop/Quarterly Platform Release which will include bug fixes for Android 12 and some new features for Pixel devices. https://t.co/etUAMxkVAD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

This custom ROM will let you install Android 12L on any phone with an unlocked bootloader that supports Google’s Project Treble (so most models that shipped with Android 8 or later). https://t.co/2Bun9OHpBr — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

Apple’s M1 Ultra is basically two M1 Max chips stuck together. But what truly makes it special is the *way* those chips are fused with UltraFusion architecture for up to 2.5TB/s bandwidth. MacOS treats the dual CPUs & GPUs as if they were a single chip. https://t.co/V4NTmfiT6L — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

The new Mac Studio with an M1 Max processor weighs 5.9 pounds. The version with an M1 Ultra chip? It’s 7.9 pounds. It’s not the chip or 370W power supply that’s heavier though. The M1 Max has an aluminum heat sink, while the Ultra has a larger copper one. https://t.co/9PwGMPWh8f — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

Samsung says the list of 10,000 apps associated with its Game Optimization Service just helps determine what is and isn’t a game, GOS only affects performance/temperatures in games. https://t.co/Zj6pgKv9ZZ? — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

Tow-Boot is a new U-Boot distribution designed to bring a uniform, consistent bootloader platform for Linux on ARM devices including smartphones. https://t.co/S7dt7N6BxE — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

The future of the company behind the popular elementary OS Linux distribution appears to be in question due a split between the co-founders. https://t.co/A91vXDRZrs — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 9, 2022

