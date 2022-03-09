It’s been more than a decade since Google released Android 3.0 Honeycomb, the first version of the company’s mobile operating system specifically designed for tablets. The next release, Android 4.0, basically merged the smartphone and tablet operating systems into one… and Google hasn’t really paid much attention to tablets or tablet apps since then, leaving it to third-party companies like Samsung to develop an ecosystem around tablets.

But with the release of Android 12L, Google is starting to take tablets seriously again, with a new user interface optimized for large screens. That includes tablets as well as foldable phones. But why now? Google’s Android Tablet CTO Rich Miner has some thoughts on the matter.

Motorola XOOM (2011): The first tablet to ship with Android 3.0 Honeycomb

In other recent tech news, Google has launched a beta program for its Pixel Feature Drops, which means Pixel users can start testing the June feature drop just days after the March drop arrived. Sort of… right now you’re mostly just getting bug fixes rather than actual new features though. Meanwhile, Samsung explains how its controversial Game Optimization Service actually works. AnandTech has a nice explainer on just how impressive Apple’s new M1 Ultra processor is. And The Verge explains why a Mac Studio mini-desktop with the chip weighs two pounds more than a model with the M1 Max processor.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

