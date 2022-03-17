The Mac Studio is a compact desktop computer that looks a bit like a few Mac Minis stacked atop one another. But with a choice of Apple’s M1 Max or M1 Ultra processors, it has a lot more horsepower than any Mac Mini (or most other laptop or desktop computers, for that matter). The Mac Studio will be available starting tomorrow, and the first reviews are already in.

While the Mac Studio is likely overkill for most home or business users, it sounds like a pretty intriguing new option for creative professionals looking for a compact, quiet, and powerful workstation.

But there are a few things that might turn off some folks. While adding external accessories is easy thanks to support for up to 6 Thunderbolt ports, everything under the hood is locked down. You cannot upgrade the memory, storage, or processor. So ordering an entry-level model and upgrading it in the future isn’t an option. Want a model with 64-core graphics, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB of built-in storage? Then you’re going to end up paying $7,999 (double the starting price for a model with an M1 Ultra processor).

In other recent news, Google has announced the dates for this year’s Google/IO developer conference, the company has also released a new preview build of Android 13 and promised that Android 12 is coming to Android TV devices soon. Meanwhile the Firefly ITX-3588J mini-ITX board powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor I told you about last week? Now you can also buy just the smaller computer-on-a-module that serves as the brains of the system for $229 and up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.