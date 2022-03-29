The F(x)tec Pro1-X is a smartphone with a 6 inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of RAM. But it has a few features that make it very unusual for a smartphone in 2022: the phone has a slide-out keyboard, supports both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems, has a microSD card reader and headphone jack, and a repairable design – F(x)tec offers spare batteries and screens.

But while a crowdfunding campaign for the Pro1-X wrapped up in late 2020, the phone has yet to ship. F(x)tec said last year that supply chain issues interfered… and they haven’t really gotten much better since then. But now the company says the manufacturing facility has begun trials of the assembly processor, which means that mass production could begin soon (if no further problems are found). And that means the phones could begin shipping to backers soon.

F(x)tec Pro1-X

Crowdfunding has ended, but the phone is up for pre-order from the F(x)tec store for $829 and up, with an estimated ship date of April, 2022. I’d take that estimate with a grain of salt for now though.

In other tech news, Motorola was the third-largest smartphone company in the US last year, Microsoft is making it easier to change the default web browser on Windows 11 (through an optional update that didn’t advertise the change), Vivo is providing a sneak peek at its upcoming foldable phone, the KDE Plasma desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions will soon support a swipe gesture to access the Overview screen, and now that some reviewers have had their hands on Steam Deck portable game consoles for about a month, there are answers to questions about long(er) term usage.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

  1. I am uncertain if this has been answered thoroughly here before, but it is important to say that the Steam Deck is very much able to run most Windows games and applications without installing Windows. Steam users like myself have been able to run Origin, install retro GOG games, and even run Windows only emulators with flying colors!

