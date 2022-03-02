Apple has scheduled an event for March 8, where the company is likely to unveil new hardware that could include an updated iPhone SE and iPad Air and one or more new Mac computers sporting Apple Silicon chips.

In other hardware news, Nothing plans to launch something soon: the company’s first smartphone. Google’s Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch could be ready to launch soon. The next Moto G smartphone could have premium features like a 90 Hz display combined with budget specs like a mid-range processor and a low-res screen. And Google-owned Fitbit is issuing a voluntary recall of the first smartwatch the company released after receiving over a hundred reports of batteries overheating and burning people. Related: I’m a little surprised to find out that the company sold almost 1.7 million of them in the first place.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple has scheduled a “Peek Performance” event for March 8. Rumor has it we could see a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and one or more Macs possibly including a new Mac Mini and/or MacBook Air or Pro. https://t.co/Nju6HWPdrb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

Amazon started out as an online book store, turned into the “everything store” and now runs the largest cloud services system in the world. But the company launched a few dozen physical book stores in recent years. Now it’s closing them all. https://t.co/O01o4SlxRU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

Nothing, a startup from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launched its first product last year: a set of true wireless earbuds. Nothing’s next device will likely be a smartphone, which could debut by April, 2022. https://t.co/X0z0o7FmJL — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

Epic Games has acquired Bandcamp, an online music community and marketplace that’s become popular with independent musicians and fans in recent years. Bandcamp will continue to operate independently, but could expand internationally and make other changes. https://t.co/3lySR3WwwL — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

Windows Insider build 22567 can schedule Windows Updates at times of day when carbon emissions are lower, Smart App Control to block potentially dangerous apps, updated “open with” dialog box design, and much more. https://t.co/QwFhioIqgL — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

Moto G22 leaked with 6.5″ 1600 x 720px 90 Hz OLED display, MTK Helio G37 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 50MP camera. https://t.co/xV0tLoGfef — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

Fitbit issues a voluntary recall for the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, first released in 2017 after receiving 174 reports of the battery overheating, many of which led to burn injuries. Fitbit says you should stop using the watch. Refunds are available. https://t.co/NdLsXAMhlX — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 2, 2022

This CPU performance review of one of the first laptops with a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor shows a 12% improvement in single-core performance and up to 32% in multi-core (in some situations). Intel is ahead in the 45W space, but AMD is competitive at 35W. https://t.co/JlxRJkxWUi — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 1, 2022

The Google Pixel 6a smartphone and long-rumored Pixel Watch have allegedly shown up in the inventory system for a US wireless carrier, suggesting launch is imminent. The watch could have 32GB storage & come in three colors. Cellular support is also likely. https://t.co/uvYDO4FU3a — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 1, 2022

The software developer kit for the Playdate handheld game console (the one with a hand crank and a black and white screen) is now available. https://t.co/vuUR5vbNTc — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 1, 2022

