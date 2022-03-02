Apple has scheduled an event for March 8, where the company is likely to unveil new hardware that could include an updated iPhone SE and iPad Air and one or more new Mac computers sporting Apple Silicon chips.

In other hardware news, Nothing plans to launch something soon: the company’s first smartphone. Google’s Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch could be ready to launch soon. The next Moto G smartphone could have premium features like a 90 Hz display combined with budget specs like a mid-range processor and a low-res screen. And Google-owned Fitbit is issuing a voluntary recall of the first smartwatch the company released after receiving over a hundred reports of batteries overheating and burning people. Related: I’m a little surprised to find out that the company sold almost 1.7 million of them in the first place.

Fitbit Ionic: Don’t put this on your wrist

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

