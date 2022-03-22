It’s been more than four years since developer Gaël Duval announced plans to develop a fork of Google’s Android operating system that would strip away Google apps and services to make a more privacy-centric mobile operating system. Since then, /e/OS has come a long way. You can even buy phones that come with the software pre-installed.

Now Duval says that by the time the project celebrates its fifth birthday later this year, the platform might be mature enough to graduate from beta to stable with an /e/OS V1 release. The team is also working with phone makers including Fairphone and Terracube to bring more Murena-branded phones to the /e/OS shop.

Murena Fairphone 4 with /e/OS

In other tech news from around the web, NVIDIA has unveiled its next-gen GPU architecture, which will make its debut in the H100 graphics accelerator for data centers, as well as an updated Maxine SDK with support for GPU-accelerated audio AI features. And AMD has launched a few new chips for business-class laptops.

Here’s a roundup of recent stories:

