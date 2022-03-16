The Onyx BOOX Nova Air is a 7.8 inch tablet with an E Ink display and support for touch or pen input. It launched last year for $350 and up, and at the time it shipped with an Android 10-based operating system. Now a new model has shown up at the FCC and as far as I can tell, the main difference is that the Nova Air C ships with Android 11.

Looking for something slightly smaller? A Chinese company called Guoyue has released a 7 inch E Ink slate with pen support. GoodEReader went hands-on with the tablet, and also sells it in its shop for $410 (You can get the same tablet for $339 from AliExpress).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

