The Onyx BOOX Nova Air is a 7.8 inch tablet with an E Ink display and support for touch or pen input. It launched last year for $350 and up, and at the time it shipped with an Android 10-based operating system. Now a new model has shown up at the FCC and as far as I can tell, the main difference is that the Nova Air C ships with Android 11.

Looking for something slightly smaller? A Chinese company called Guoyue has released a 7 inch E Ink slate with pen support. GoodEReader went hands-on with the tablet, and also sells it in its shop for $410 (You can get the same tablet for $339 from AliExpress).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

As part of its effort to actually pay attention to tablet apps for once, Google has announced it will make it easier for users to find “high quality” apps for large screens in the Play Store, advises developers to follow guidelines for improved visibility. https://t.co/8yselL5bQo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 16, 2022

Netflix doesn’t officially allow sharing your password with users outside your household, but people do it anyway. Now the company will launch a test in three countries that lets you do so legitimately… for an extra fee. https://t.co/Fs14vAvwhZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 16, 2022

