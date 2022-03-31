Dell has a new docking station set to hit the streets in May which will allow you to connect up to two 4K displays to a laptop, charge your laptop and wirelessly charge your phone all using a single power cable. And that all sounds great until you look at the price tag.

Speaking of price tags, Japanese PC maker VAIO, which spun off from Sony a number of years back, has been selling laptops in the US for a while now, but the company typically focuses on high-end devices. Now VAIO is taking aim at the mid-range market, you can pick up a VAIO FE 15.6 inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor for $699 or pay $899 for a 14.1 inch model with a Core i7 chip.

Both have 16GB of RAM and full HD displays. But both are also shipping with 11th-gen Intel Core chips at a time when 12th-gen processors are becoming widely available.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.


Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.