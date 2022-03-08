A serious vulnerability has been found in recent builds of the Linux kernel, allowing any local user to gain root access on an unpatched device… which could include a number of Android phones running Linux kernel 5.8 or later.

In other recent tech news from around the web Google is building an Android feature that will let users save space on their devices by “archiving” infrequently used apps rather than uninstalling them, but it’s up to app developers to support the feature. Amazon has launched its Clubhouse competitors… except it’s really not. Microsoft is bringing support for hardware-accelerated H.264 video playback to Android apps running on Windows 11. And now you can run the Linux-based postmarketOS operating system on the F(x)tec Pro1 smartphone with a slide-out keyboard… assuming you have an older model of the phone.


