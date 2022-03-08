A serious vulnerability has been found in recent builds of the Linux kernel, allowing any local user to gain root access on an unpatched device… which could include a number of Android phones running Linux kernel 5.8 or later.

In other recent tech news from around the web Google is building an Android feature that will let users save space on their devices by “archiving” infrequently used apps rather than uninstalling them, but it’s up to app developers to support the feature. Amazon has launched its Clubhouse competitors… except it’s really not. Microsoft is bringing support for hardware-accelerated H.264 video playback to Android apps running on Windows 11. And now you can run the Linux-based postmarketOS operating system on the F(x)tec Pro1 smartphone with a slide-out keyboard… assuming you have an older model of the phone.

Google is bringing app archiving to Android, allowing users to temporarily free up about 60% of the storage used by some apps by removing *part* of the app rather than uninstalling. User data is preserved for when you use the app next. Opt-in for app devs. https://t.co/qcJaoU17mz — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 8, 2022

“Dirty Pipe” vulnerability in Linux 5.8 and later allows any local users to gain root privileges on Linux-based operating systems (including Android). It’s patched in kernel versions 5.16.11, 5.15.25 and 5.10.102. https://t.co/MXmIycMmp7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 8, 2022

Mobile Linux distro postmarketOS can now run on F(x)tec Pro1 smartphone models with Snapdragon 835 chips (but not newer models with SD662 chips). The touchscreen is broken, but the slide-out keyboard works. https://t.co/NiUtfUPc7k pic.twitter.com/wP4KUzfyfB — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 8, 2022

Windows Subsystem for Android picks up support for hardware-accelerated video decoding, better integration between Windows email clients and Android apps, networking tweaks, and other changes in the latest Insider preview build. https://t.co/8pM6EgGJfZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 8, 2022

Amazon’s Clubhouse is called Amp, and it’s more of a be-a-DJ/live radio app than a real-time conversations app, thanks to a music licensing deal that lets you play songs during or between conversations. Launches in beta today (iOS and US-only). https://t.co/hMW5G0bz76 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 8, 2022



