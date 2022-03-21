The first chips featuring AMD’s new 3D V-Cache technology have arrived… for servers. AMD says its new EPYC 7003 Milan-X chips have up to three times as much L3 cache as previous-gen processors. And the same technology is coming soon to desktop processors, starting with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor which should arrive in about a month.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Imagination Technologies has released an early version of an open source graphics driver for some of its PowerVR GPUs, there’s a new project to create a mobile operating system powered by web technologies that picks up where Mozilla’s Firefox OS left off (it even uses Mozilla’s Boot2Gecko software as a starting point), and nearly eight years after Apple stopped selling iPods, hardware hackers are keeping the portable music players alive… and teaching them new tricks.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

iPod modders have been ripping open Apple’s classic music players to add storage upgrades, Bluetooth audio transmitters, USB-C ports, custom cases, and even a Taptic Engine for haptic feedback. https://t.co/VaCcKoFAj1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

Imagination Technologies has released an early version of a PowerVR Vulkan driver for the open source Mesa graphics stack, which could be the first step in bringing better Linux support for some Chromebooks and tablets. https://t.co/Th9qu9arDD — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

Capyloon is a work-in-progress operating system designed around web apps. It’s based on Boot2Gecko, Mozilla’s open source software used for the now-abandoned Firefox OS, and features a custom UI and set of web apps and a Tor privacy toggle. https://t.co/rDa0YdRAxG pic.twitter.com/717mz7ZS77 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

P3 Clicker is a DIY, open source set of buttons for the GPD Pocket 3 mini laptop that uses the modular port section to add 3 buttons (and an ATtiny85 microcontroller), letting you access power and volume buttons in tablet mode. Still under development. https://t.co/wOts1dJRWb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build will display a watermark letting you know if you’re running the OS on hardware that doesn’t meet the minimum system requirements. Could eventually make its way to Win11 Stable. https://t.co/zp2J0ht9a8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

Vivo X Note leaked (by Vivo), featuring a 7 inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery and four rear cameras. https://t.co/GvWC8gLyS4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

Folks who use the Apple TV app on an Android TV or Google TV device can no longer rent or buy iTunes movies & TV shows using those devices. Instead, you’re directed to options for paying with an iOS device or other streaming device. https://t.co/Gto01mGJVx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

AMD’s new EPYC 7003 Milan-X server processor is the first chip to feature 3D V-Cache, which stacks cache to allow 3X as much L3 cache (up to 768MB). V-cache will come to desktop chips next month with the launch of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 96MB L3 cache. https://t.co/BWTIQnXplh — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) March 21, 2022

