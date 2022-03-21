The first chips featuring AMD’s new 3D V-Cache technology have arrived… for servers. AMD says its new EPYC 7003 Milan-X chips have up to three times as much L3 cache as previous-gen processors. And the same technology is coming soon to desktop processors, starting with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor which should arrive in about a month.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Imagination Technologies has released an early version of an open source graphics driver for some of its PowerVR GPUs, there’s a new project to create a mobile operating system powered by web technologies that picks up where Mozilla’s Firefox OS left off (it even uses Mozilla’s Boot2Gecko software as a starting point), and nearly eight years after Apple stopped selling iPods, hardware hackers are keeping the portable music players alive… and teaching them new tricks.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

