Lenovo has announced that new ThinkPad X and L series notebooks are set to hit the streets this spring, most with a choice of Intel Alder Lake or AMD processor options.

But that’s not the only thing that makes the new Lenovo Thinkpad X13 and ThinkPad L13, ThinkPad L14, and ThinkPad L15 stand out from their predecessors.

All of the new laptops feature fingerprint readers integrated with the power button. They all support Dolby Voice technology for improved audio on voice or video calls. And they’re all available with an optional full HD IR camera.

Up until the past few years, most laptop webcams and microphones were generally pretty lousy. But the global pandemic has made video conferencing increasingly important, so it’s good to see PC makers like Lenovo move to offer better cameras… although it’d be nice if they came standard rather than as optional upgrades.

The new laptops are also all available with optional 4G LTE modems – something that’s long been an option for ThinkPad X laptops, but which is new to the budget-friendly L series. All of the new laptops are also available with optional support for WiFi 6E. And Lenovo says the 115mm trackpad on its laptops is also 15% larger than the previous-gen.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 with an Intel Alder Lake processor will be available in June for $1369 and up, and the convertible notebook has a WQXGA display, a 57 Wh battery and a compact design: the laptop measures just 0.63 inches thick and weighs 2.62 pounds.

Lenovo’s clamshell-style ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 will be available with an Intel Alder Lake processor in June for $1179 and up or with an AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 chip for $1119 and up. It’s available with 41Whr or 54.7 Whr battery options, and this is the only member of the new lineup that will be available with an optional 5G sub-6 GHz modem.

And here’s the pricing and availability for the Lenovo ThinkPad L laptops:

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 (12th-gen Intel) comes in May for $859 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 (AMD Ryzen Pro 5000) comes in May for $799 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel) comes in May for $1039 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (AMD) comes in May for $979 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 (Intel) comes in May for $929 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 (AMD) comes in May for $869 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (Intel) comes in May for $929 and up

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) comes in May for $869 and up

Note that only the Thinkpad X13 Gen 3 will be available with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor. The ThinkPad X13 Yoga doesn’t come in an AMD version at all, and the L series notebooks with AMD chips are all powered by 5000 series processors.

