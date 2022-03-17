Less than a month after introducing the Honor Magic4 and Magic4 Pro smartphones with big, high-res displays and even bigger, higher-res cameras, Chinese phone maker Honor is adding one more model to the lineup.

The new Honor Magic4 Ultimate looks a lot like the Pro model at first glance, but it has an even more impressive camera system headlined by a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.2 inch image sensor, f/1.6 aperture, and a custom image signal processor that enables features like 4K night mode video capture.

That primary camera is just one of four rear cameras on the phone, which also has a 126-degree ultra-wide camera with a 64MP image sensor, a 64Mp telescopic camera with support for 3.5X optical or 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP “Spectrum Enhanced” camera which Honor says “allows the camera system to reveal more details in complex environments like mist.”

Like other members of the Magic4 family, the new Magic4 Ultimate has a 6.81 inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 1920 Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWN) dimming for reduced eye strain.

The Honor Magic4 Ultimate will be available in China later this with prices ranging from 5,499 CNY ($865) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to 7,999 CNY ($1260) for a 12GB/512GB model.

Here’s how the new phone stacks up against its siblings:

Magic4 Magic4 Pro Magic4 Ultimate Display Curved 6.81-inch

1224 x 2664

LTPO OLED,

120Hz refresh rate

1000 nits Quad-curved 6.81-inch

1312 x 2848 pixels

LTPO OLED

120Hz refresh rate

1000 nits Quad-curved 6.81-inch

1312 x 2848 pixels

LTPO OLED

120Hz refresh rate

1000 nits CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8 / 12GB 8 / 12GB 8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB 256 / 512GB ROM 256 / 512GB ROM Battery & charging 4,800mAh

66W charging (wired) 4,600mAh

100W wired and wireless charging 4,600mAh

100W charging (wired)

50W charging (wireless) Wireless 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual SIM 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual SIM 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual SIM OS Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.8)

50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°),

8 MP periscope (f/3.4, 5x optical zoom)

dTOF 8×8 sensor 50MP wide (f/1.8)

50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°)

64MP periscope (f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom),

dTOF 8×8 sensor 50MP wide (1/1.12″ sensor, f/1.6)

64MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 126°)

64MP periscope (f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom),

50MP Spectrum Enhanced

dTOF 8×8 sensor Front camera 12MP wide (100°) 12 MP wide (100°) 12 MP wide (100°) Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Security Fingerprint sensor (under-display) Fingerprint sensor (under-display) Fingerprint sensor (under-display) IP rating IP56 IP68 IP68 Dimensions 163.6mm x 74.5mm x 8.8mm 163.6mm x 74.7mm x 9.15mm N/A Weight 199 grams 215 grams N/A Starting price €899 €1,099 5,499 CNY

