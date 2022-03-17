Less than a month after introducing the Honor Magic4 and Magic4 Pro smartphones with big, high-res displays and even bigger, higher-res cameras, Chinese phone maker Honor is adding one more model to the lineup.

The new Honor Magic4 Ultimate looks a lot like the Pro model at first glance, but it has an even more impressive camera system headlined by a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.2 inch image sensor, f/1.6 aperture, and a custom image signal processor that enables features like 4K night mode video capture.

That primary camera is just one of four rear cameras on the phone, which also has a 126-degree ultra-wide camera with a 64MP image sensor, a 64Mp telescopic camera with support for 3.5X optical or 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP “Spectrum Enhanced” camera which Honor says “allows the camera system to reveal more details in complex environments like mist.”

Like other members of the Magic4 family, the new Magic4 Ultimate has a 6.81 inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 1920 Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWN) dimming for reduced eye strain.

The Honor Magic4 Ultimate will be available in China later this with prices ranging from 5,499  CNY ($865) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to 7,999 CNY ($1260) for a 12GB/512GB model.

Here’s how the new phone stacks up against its siblings:

Magic4Magic4 ProMagic4 Ultimate
DisplayCurved 6.81-inch
1224 x 2664
LTPO OLED,
120Hz refresh rate
1000 nits		Quad-curved 6.81-inch
1312 x 2848 pixels
LTPO OLED
120Hz refresh rate
1000 nits		Quad-curved 6.81-inch
1312 x 2848 pixels
LTPO OLED
120Hz refresh rate
1000 nits
CPUSnapdragon 8 Gen 1Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory8 / 12GB8 / 12GB8 / 12GB
Storage128 / 256 / 512 GB256 / 512GB ROM256 / 512GB ROM
Battery & charging4,800mAh
66W charging (wired)		4,600mAh
100W wired and wireless charging		4,600mAh
100W charging (wired)
50W charging (wireless)
Wireless5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Dual SIM		5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Dual SIM		5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Dual SIM
OSAndroid 12
Magic UI 6.0		Android 12
Magic UI 6.0		Android 12
Magic UI 6.0
Rear cameras
  • 50MP wide (f/1.8)
  • 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°),
  • 8 MP periscope (f/3.4, 5x optical zoom)
  • dTOF 8×8 sensor
  • 50MP wide (f/1.8)
  • 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°)
  • 64MP periscope (f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom),
  • dTOF 8×8 sensor
  • 50MP wide (1/1.12″ sensor, f/1.6)
  • 64MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 126°)
  • 64MP periscope (f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom),
  • 50MP Spectrum Enhanced
  • dTOF 8×8 sensor
Front camera12MP wide (100°)12 MP wide (100°)12 MP wide (100°)
AudioStereo speakersStereo speakersStereo speakers
SecurityFingerprint sensor (under-display)Fingerprint sensor (under-display)Fingerprint sensor (under-display)
IP ratingIP56IP68IP68
Dimensions163.6mm x 74.5mm x 8.8mm163.6mm x 74.7mm x 9.15mmN/A
Weight199 grams215 gramsN/A
Starting price€899€1,0995,499 CNY

via press release and GSM Arena

