The GPD XP is an Android-powered handheld gaming device featuring a 6.8 inch touchscreen display surrounded by came controllers – but the controller on the right side is modular, allowing you to swap out controls depending on the type of game you’re playing.

When the GPD XP first launched last year, it was powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, but now GPD has announced a new GPD XP Plus is on the way, featuring a higher-performance processor, faster storage, and improved WiFi speeds.

The new model seems to have the same the physical design as its predecessor, but it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which should bring boosts in CPU and graphics performance.

Storage has been upgraded from UFS 2.1 to UFS 3.1, and wireless capabilities have been upgraded from WiFi 5 to WiFi 6. GPD says memory speed is also now 4266 MHz, and the new model supports 65W fast charging (up from 20W).

The new model also has a USB Type-C port that supports video out at up to 4K resolutions at 60 Hz or 1080p at up to 168 Hz if you want to hook the handheld up to an external display.

While the company hasn’t confirmed other specs, it’s likely that other features like the screen, camera, buttons, speakers, and sensors remain unchanged, so I’ve only highlighted the specs we know are different in the comparison table below:

GPD XP Plus (expected)GPD XP
Display6.81 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
338 ppi
60 Hz
84% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5		6.81 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
338 ppi
60 Hz
84% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 1200
1 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 3 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU		MediaTek Helio G95
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU @ 900 MHz
RAMLPDDR4x-42666GB LPDDR4x
StorageUFS 3.1
microSD card slot (up to 2TB)		128GB UFS 2.1
microSD card slot (up to 2TB)
Battery & Charging65W fast charging7,000 mAh
20W USB-C
ConnectivityWiFi 6WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
(dual-SIM)
2G: GSM B3/8
3G: WCDMA B1
4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41
4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28
GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS
SensorsGravity
Gyroscope
Compass		Gravity
Gyroscope
Compass
PortsUSB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.2 4K/60Hz, 2K/120Hz, 1080p/168 Hz support)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
1 x SIM card slot		1 x USB-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
1 x SIM card slot
AudioStereo speakersStereo speakers
Left ControllerAnalog stick
D-Pad
Back, Home, Return buttons
2 x Shoulder buttons		Analog stick
D-Pad
Back, Home, Return buttons
2 x Shoulder buttons
Right Controller3 Controller module options:

  • Xbox Controller Module
  • FPS Controller Module
  • MOBA Controller Module
3 Controller module options:

  • Xbox Controller Module
  • FPS Controller Module
  • MOBA Controller Module
Camera5MP front-facing5MP front-facing
CoolingActive fanActive fan
Dimensions233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)
216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)
205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller)		233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)
216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)
205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller)
Weight370 grams (Xbox controller)
350 grams (FPS controller
330 grams (MOBA controller)		370 grams (Xbox controller)
350 grams (FPS controller
330 grams (MOBA controller)
OSAndroid 11
GPD Metro UI		Android 11
GPD Metro UI
Price???$341

GPD says the company considered using Qualcomm’s recently-announced Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, which is designed specifically for mobile gaming devices, but ultimately determined it wasn’t a good fit due to “known restrictions policy and high price.”

More details about the upcoming GPD XP Plus, including pricing and availability, should be revealed closer to launch.

