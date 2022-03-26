GPD’s next handheld gaming PC will be a mini-laptop powered by a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1280P Alder Lake processor with 14 cores, 20 threads, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

In a post on Chinese social media, GPD says the upcoming GPD Win Max 2 also supports up to 32GB of RAM, has room for two SSDs, and features an 10.1 inch display, a QWERTY keyboard, and built-in game controllers.

In other words, if you thought the original GPD Win Max with its 8 inch display was big for a handheld, the new model is even bigger, measuring 228 x 160mm (9″ x 6.3″), which is an increase from the 207 x 145mm (8.1″ x 5.7″) GPD Win Max and GPD Win 2021.

But GPD says the bezels on the new model are slimmer, so it’s not that much bigger, and the company has bumped up the screen resolution to 1920 x 1200 for the new model (it sounds like there may also be a 2560 x 1600 display panel option).

The Win Max 2 will be available with 16GB or 32GB memory options and the system has an M.2 2280 slot and an M. 2232 slot for dual PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. GPD will sell models with 1TB or 2TB of storage, but the mini-laptop supports up to 16TB of total storage.

There’s also a microSD card reader with support for speeds up to 300MB/s, a built-in camera (below the screen, like the camera on the GPD P2 Max mini-laptop), quad speakers, a built-in fan, a backlit keyboard, and an aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and the laptop has a bigger battery than the original GPD Win Max, and support for 65W fast charging.

The system is actively cooled, which means there’s a fan inside the case that will generate some noise. But it’d be strange to ship a handheld with this much horsepower, position it as a gaming machine, and not feature active cooling.

GPD says in addition to game controllers, the Win Max 2 has a six-axis motion sensor and dual vibration motors.

The Win Max 2 also has a built-in 4G LTE module, although it’s unclear if it will support all global cellular networks.

All told, the Win Max 2 sounds like a monster of a gaming handheld that’s an upgrade in almost every way over the previous-gen models… but which I have to imagine will also be rather expensive, given its spec sheet. And that could make it a tough sell when the Steam Deck starts at just $399.

That said, the Steam Deck doesn’t have a physical keyboard and while it has some of the most powerful graphics available in a handheld, the Win Max 2 will have a significant advantage when it comes to CPU power, which could make it a better solution for folks looking for a handheld gaming PC that can be used as a full-fledged, all-purpose PC.

Pricing and availability will most likely be announced closer to release, as will actual pictures showing the new design, one would hope.

